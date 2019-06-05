Opening of Berlin's ambitious Humboldt Forum museum project delayed

The Humboldt Forum in the rebuilt Berlin Palace will not open in stages throughout 2019 as planned. Important technical issues remain unsolved in the reconstructed residence of the Prussian kings that was destroyed by the East German government in 1950.

Petra Wesseler, the head of the Humboldt Forum Foundation in the Berlin Palace (SHF), and Hans-Dieter Hegner, the president of the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning (BBR), today provided feedback about the state of the construction work. They concluded "that it is not realistic to expect to have the building ready to use as planned by the end of 2019," according to a statement by the Humboldt Forum Foundation.

Contained within the new Berlin Palace — built with a budget of €600 million euros ($679 million) — the Humboldt Forum was to gradually open as a museum and cultural center starting from late 2019.

Watch video 03:19 Share Berlin Palace turns into Humboldt Forum Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3CEHR Berlin Palace turns into Humboldt Forum

The main tenant in the Forum will be the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, with its museums focused on world cultures, anthropology and ethnology — including an Ethnological Museum whose collection has been surrounded by controversy due to issues over provenance and colonial art restitution; while the State of Berlin and Humboldt University will also be given space.

Read more: Is Berlin's Humboldt Forum shying away from colonial history?

After the Forum received its first large exhibit last June, many international museums decided they were not ready to lend the some 150 items requested by the foundation, due to the fact that the building was still a construction site.

Several exhibitions have now been postponed, including one on the subject of ivory, which will not be staged before the spring of 2020.

Another exhibition encompassing Berlin's "eventful history over the last 100 years," which was recently postponed until February 2020, will now be further delayed. Among the show's planned exhibits is the original door from the storied Tresor nightclub that opened in former East Berlin, shortly before the reunification of Germany.

Read more: Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Berlin City Palace around 1900 The original cornerstone was laid in 1443, but the royal residence only began to take on its final form in 1701. Architect Andreas Schlüter designed the palace facades in the Italian style. With its 1,210 rooms, the City Palace subsequently became known as the biggest Baroque building north of the Alps.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center War damage During the Second World War the palace caught fire during an air raid. The fire destroyed virtually all of the state rooms in the north and south wing. Other parts of the building survived, including the outer walls with their sculptured decorations, the supporting walls, and the main stairwells.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center First neglected, then blown up Exhibitions were held in the post-war years in the surviving parts of the building. In 1950, however, the communist East German government decided it wasn't part of German cultural heritage and gave the order for it to be destroyed, despite many protests. In its place the Marx-Engels-Square was created as a location for mass rallies.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Socialist interplay In the 1970s, East German leader Erich Honecker had the Palast der Republik built on the site. It became the seat of the East German parliament, but the building also served various cultural purposes as well as being home to numerous bars and restaurants. After the fall of the Berlin Wall the building was closed because of its asbestos content, and later torn down.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Deceptively real After German reunification, there was a passionate discussion about the possible reconstruction of the Berlin City Palace. In 1993, a pro-construction lobby group landed a coup by erecting a scaffold with a life-size canvas mock-up based on historical pictures of the City Palace façade. In 2002, the German parliament voted to have the palace reconstructed.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Reconstruction in the original size In 2008, the design by Italian Franco Stella won the architectural competition to rebuild the palace. His design combines the Baroque exterior with a more modern interior. The reconstructed Berlin City Palace is to house an international art and cultural center known as the "Humboldt Forum."

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Keeping an eye on the building site The "Humboldt Box" has become a temporary Berlin landmark - since 2011 it serves as an information center on the past and future of the City Palace. It attracted 100,000 visitors in the first 50 days alone. Visitors can also enjoy a panoramic look at how the reconstruction work is progressing from the viewing platform.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Things are underway On June 12, 2013, German President Joachim Gauck laid the cornerstone, which has two numbers engraved on it: 1443 and 2013, the date when the cornerstone for the historical palace was originally laid and, of course, the date the reconstruction began.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Old decorations for new walls While the walls are being constructed the Schlossbauhütte palace builders' shed, is making Baroque façade decorations. Using historic designs, sculptors are creating some 3,000 original pieces. The palace façade cost about 80 million euros ($90 million), most of which will be financed with donations. The finished palace will cost some 590 million euros, most of which will be financed by the state.

Berlin turns City Palace into cultural center Great expectations At the moment, gray concrete still dominates the site - but this will change in 2019 when the Humboldt Forum is opened. Then, Berlin Museums will exhibit their non-European cultural treasures here, while the Humboldt University begins holding international conferences. The Palace courtyard will serve as a backdrop for music and theater performances. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



Missing the party

In January, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation had declared that the Humboldt Forum would definitely open in November 2019, just in time to coincide with the 250th birthday of explorer and researcher Alexander von Humboldt, in Berlin. The Humboldt Forum will instead be celebrating the 251st birthday of its namesake.

But if the constant delays to the opening ill-fated Berlin Brandenburg Airport is anything to go by, this may not be the first postponement.

Previously, the general director of the Humboldt Forum, Hartmut Dorgerloh, declared that 40,000 square meters of usable space could technically be put into operation by September. This deadline has now been delayed by at least six months, with the BBR due to submit a new concept, and one assumes associated deadlines, to the SHF Board of Trustees on June 26.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Humboldt University, Berlin, Germany Though originally named the University of Berlin, in 1949 the name was changed to honor Alexander and his brother, Wilhelm, who helped found the school in 1810. Many Nobel Prize winners, among them Albert Einstein, have taught there. Today it is one of the country's best-rated universities and there is a statue of each brother in front of the main administrative building standing guard.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Pico Humboldt, Venezuela But Humboldt does not just belong to Germany. In Caracas, Venezuela, there is also a Universidad Alejandro de Humboldt, a private school founded in 1997. The country was the first stop in 1799 on Humboldt's journey through the Spanish American colonies. Today its second-highest peak is named in his honor. Located in the north-west of the country, it is near Pico Bolivar, which is the tallest.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition The Humboldt Current, the Pacific Ocean It is fitting that Humboldt's name is mostly connected with nature or natural phenomenon — from China to New Zealand and Africa to Antarctica. In 1803, while sailing up the South American coast, Humboldt noted the cold water flowing north into more tropical waters. Though known to sailors and locals, he brought the current to a wider audience. It still impacts weather in Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Mare Humboldtianum, the Moon Yet Humboldt doesn't just belong on Earth. The explorer has a place on the moon. Mare, which means "sea" in Latin, is used to describe the mostly featureless plains on the Moon's surface. Humboldt's is one of only two named after a person. In reality though it is an oblong dark patch surrounded by more interesting impact craters. But don't worry, Humboldt has a crater, too — and two asteroids.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Humboldt penguin, western South America Back on Earth but still black and white is the Humboldt penguin, Spheniscus humboldti. The medium-sized flightless birds nest along the coast of Chile and Peru by burrowing in guano. Due to climate change, over-fishing and ocean acidification, they are endangered. The current population is estimated at a few thousand. In all it's thought that around 100 different animals are named after Humboldt.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Humboldt's willow, Central & South America But it's not just animals that share Humboldt's name, the naturalist is also namesake of around 300 plants. Some of the plants he discovered himself and brought back from South America like this deciduous tree, Salix humboldtiana. Yet even Humboldt was modest — of the thousands of specimens he collected, he only gave a handful of them his name. Other scientific fans named the rest in his honor.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California A giant of science. A giant of trees. An appropriate name. Founded in 1921 the park is now the largest remaining old-growth forest of coastal redwoods, Sequoia sempervirens, and contains some of the tallest trees in the world. Across the American west, Humboldt is everywhere. In North America there are 4 counties, 13 towns and yet another university, Humboldt State Universtiy, named after him.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition The Humboldt squid, the Pacific Ocean Though they look like they could be from outer space, the carnivorous Humboldt squid, Dosidicus gigas, lives for the most part in the Humboldt Current off of the South American coast. They usually move in large shoals, can change color quickly and reach a length of around 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches). But whereas Humboldt lived to be nearly 90, these marine animals only live 1-2 years.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition The Humboldt glacier, northern Greenland Alas another fleeting thing named for Humboldt is the Humboldt glacier in Greenland. Its front is 110 kilometers (68 miles) wide, but it is melting fast. Due to climate change another Humboldt glacier in Venezuela has already nearly disappeared. In the past 30 years it has shrunk by 90 percent. Sadly it's the tropical country's last glacier; scientists only give it one or two more decades.

What's in a name? The Humboldt edition The Humboldt Forum, Berlin, Germany Back in his hometown the name Humboldt is being used to mark the future. Though controversial, the Humboldt Forum is scheduled to open this year in the newly rebuilt royal palace. No longer a king's house, it will be a cultural center and a museum for non-European art. Humboldt would feel at home, he spent time in the original palace and brought back some of the artifacts now going on display. Author: Timothy Rooks



sb/eg (with dpa)