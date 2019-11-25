 OPEC and Russia agree to cut oil production | News | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

OPEC and Russia agree to cut oil production

After protracted discussions, the oil-producing nations have agreed to cut 500,000 barrels a day. However, it is uncertain whether this will significantly raise prices, as non-member countries continue to pump oil.

OPEC meeting in Vienna

The OPEC group of oil-producing countries and Russia announced on Friday that they had agreed to cut oil production in order to raise prices. Many nations whose economies rely on petroleum output have been suffering through several years of record-low oil prices.

"We have decided to reduce production by 500,000 barrels a day through the first quarter of next year,'' said Russian energy minister Alexander Novak, after long discussions at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

However, analysts have noted that several nations are already not adhering tothe previous agreement to cut 1.2 million barrels a day, making any new deal pointless. Morever, disagreements over how to share the cuts across the 14 OPEC countries and Russia have not been worked out.

Furthermore, even if these nations cut production, more and more non-OPEC countries are pumping out massive amounts of oil, including the US, Brazil, Canada, Norway, and Guyana.

Falling oil prices have been disastrous for the economies of nations such as Russia, but especially Venezuela, which has few other major industries.

OPEC'S move appeared to bolster investor confidence in the short-term, as oil prices continued to rise sharply on Friday. Brent, the international benchmark, recorded an increase of 86 cents to $64.25 a barrel while the US benchmark gained 77 cents to $59.20 a barrel.

es/aw (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Venezuela: Police block opposition protesters as tensions rise

As Venezuelans endured more power outages, police scuffled with protesters demonstrating against the government of Nicolas Maduro. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for people to take to the streets. (09.03.2019)  

Ecuador: Transport union leaders call off fuel protests following arrest

President Lenin Moreno's multibillion-dollar fiscal reform package led to street protests and transport strikes. The reform measures are aimed at improving the country's economic revenue. (05.10.2019)  

Shock and awe, but few surprises as oil prices spike

The attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities could mean that a large chunk of its oil exports are sidelined for weeks. But the price spike that has followed may not last, as global demand has changed. (16.09.2019)  

Uncertainty over oil price goes beyond possible cut to Saudi supply

It's been a turbulent few days on international markets for oil investors. Yet while Saudi Arabian supply may be restored quickly, the attacks have raised questions that may impact the price of oil in the longer term. (17.09.2019)  

Related content

Öl Industrie

When will 'peak oil' hit global energy markets? 25.11.2019

In its IPO prospectus, oil giant Saudi Aramco acknowledged for the first time that oil demand could peak within the next 20 years. But experts suggest mankind will cut its addiction to crude sooner rather than later.

Oil to remain largest share of energy mix 05.11.2019

Oil is going to remain the most important energy source for years to come. That's according to the organization of oil producing countries, or OPEC. Economies in Asia and Africa are growing and so is their need for oil.

Kolumbien Flüchtlinge

Displaced - Venezuela 28.11.2019

Venezuela is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Hunger is widespread and there is a severe shortage of medicines. The UN estimates that more than four million people have now fled.

Advertisement