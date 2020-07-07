Opaque Worlds - The Rise of Big Tech

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mega-corporations like Amazon and Facebook are becoming more powerful. And their growth shows no signs of slowing down. They are in the public eye -- but are they also above the law?
The pandemic has only made the "big four” -- Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook -- more influential. Our data has become big business. But are these corporations out of control?
Experts have long watched as corporations like Apple and Amazon flout antitrust laws, while receiving special treatment: When it comes to wages, taxes and laws, these corporations seem to rewrite the rules as they go.
Many critics consider Facebook and Google’s systematic data exploitation a violation of our core democratic principals. Moreover, the line between the state and mega-corporations is growing even foggier. Some states believe there is simply no way around these giants. Corporate power seems like it is here to stay.
Market driven surveillance undermines our sovereignty and thus the very foundation of Western democracies. There is a storm brewing both in the U.S. and Europe. But the corporations are ready for it. Will they continue on this dangerous trajectory, or is there some chance we can still rein them in?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 02.02.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 02.02.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 02.02.2022 – 18.15 UTC
THU 03.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 04.02.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2022 – 08:15 UTC
Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
DW Deutsch+
THU 03.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 05.02.2022 – 08:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3