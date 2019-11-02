'Only voice of Europe carries significant weight,' German Foreign Minister Maas says

In an op-ed published in 26 European countries, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas appealed for Europeans to work more closely together. He called on citizens across the continent to "dare to be European."
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for more solidarity among European nations in an article published in media outlets across 26 European countries on Saturday. He also thanked Europeans for their contribution to German reunification.
"German unity was a gift from Europe to Germany," Maas wrote in the editorial. "And that was at the end of a century in which Germany brought unimaginable suffering to this continent."
On November 9, Germany will mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, which began the process of reunification that came into effect on October 3, 1990.
Read more: In Germany, a post-communist generation searches for identity
'Voice of Europe carries weight'
Maas, a member of the Social Democratic Party, wrote that Europe can only face global challenges like climate change by standing together.
"Appeals from Warsaw, Berlin or Paris alone fall on deaf ears in Moscow, Beijing and, increasingly, in Washington too," he explained. "Only the voice of Europe carries significant weight."
Maas, who joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her trade talks in India this week, called for the European Union to establish a joint policy against Russia and China.
The world needs Europe's courage to take action and face the rest of the world, as Europe had in 1989, he wrote.
"Let's finally dare to be European, to act like Europeans — no ifs, no buts!"
ed/sms (dpa, AP)
DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Born before the Berlin Wall fell, the children of the "Third Generation East" were too young to be involved in the events of 1989. Now they're trying to understand how their families lived under communist dictatorships. (30.10.2019)
Voters delivered big gains to the far-left and far-right in Sunday's elections in the eastern German state. DW examines why the unprecedented results matter for the stability of the country — and Europe. (28.10.2019)
The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets. (02.11.2019)
Fake recipients, forged papers and nuclear missiles — the case sounds like a spy thriller. But the accused allegedly violated real EU sanctions by exporting sensitive military material to Russia. His trial starts Friday. (01.11.2019)