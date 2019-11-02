 ′Only voice of Europe carries significant weight,′ German Foreign Minister Maas says | News | DW | 02.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Only voice of Europe carries significant weight,' German Foreign Minister Maas says

In an op-ed published in 26 European countries, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas appealed for Europeans to work more closely together. He called on citizens across the continent to "dare to be European."

A woman has her face painted with a flag of the European Union (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Seco)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for more solidarity among European nations in an article published in media outlets across 26 European countries on Saturday. He also thanked Europeans for their contribution to German reunification.

"German unity was a gift from Europe to Germany," Maas wrote in the editorial. "And that was at the end of a century in which Germany brought unimaginable suffering to this continent."

On November 9, Germany will mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, which began the process of reunification that came into effect on October 3, 1990.

Read more: In Germany, a post-communist generation searches for identity

Heiko Maas speaks in Tunisia (Getty Images/AFP/F. Belaid)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for European unity

'Voice of Europe carries weight'

Maas, a member of the Social Democratic Party, wrote that Europe can only face global challenges like climate change by standing together.

"Appeals from Warsaw, Berlin or Paris alone fall on deaf ears in Moscow, Beijing and, increasingly, in Washington too," he explained. "Only the voice of Europe carries significant weight."

Maas, who joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her trade talks in India this week, called for the European Union to establish a joint policy against Russia and China.

The world needs Europe's courage to take action and face the rest of the world, as Europe had in 1989, he wrote.

"Let's finally dare to be European, to act like Europeans — no ifs, no buts!"

ed/sms (dpa, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:29

German reunification — a timeline

DW recommends

In Germany, a post-communist generation searches for identity

Born before the Berlin Wall fell, the children of the "Third Generation East" were too young to be involved in the events of 1989. Now they're trying to understand how their families lived under communist dictatorships. (30.10.2019)  

German, European stability prospects unclear after Thuringia election

Voters delivered big gains to the far-left and far-right in Sunday's elections in the eastern German state. DW examines why the unprecedented results matter for the stability of the country — and Europe. (28.10.2019)  

Juncker warns of difficulties implementing activists' climate demands

The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets. (02.11.2019)  

Russian in Germany charged with illegally exporting military tech

Fake recipients, forged papers and nuclear missiles — the case sounds like a spy thriller. But the accused allegedly violated real EU sanctions by exporting sensitive military material to Russia. His trial starts Friday. (01.11.2019)  

Germans happier in a reunified country, 30 years on

People in Germany are happier than they have been in the last three decades, according to a new survey. Even former East Germans are becoming more optimistic, though they still harbor differing political views. (18.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall  

German reunification — a timeline  

Related content

Merkel in Indien

Angela Merkel calls for 'fresh attempt' at EU-India trade deal 02.11.2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel ends her trip to India on Saturday with the announcement of a billion euro investment into green projects in the country. Merkel placed climate change at the center of her talks in India.

Libyen Heiko Maas und Taher Siala

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas makes surprise Libya visit 27.10.2019

Diplomatic efforts to mediate between Libya's two governments have so far been unsuccessful. Germany wants to convince rival administrations to participate in an international conference to end the power struggle.

Türkei Ankara Außenminister Cavusoglu und Maas

Germany's Heiko Maas faces difficult diplomatic agenda in Turkey 25.10.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will need all his reserves of diplomatic finesse on a trip to Ankara. Turkey's invasion of Syria and protecting asylum-seekers are just two of the touchy topics he needs to address.

Advertisement