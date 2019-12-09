 Only for children? What′s missing in ′When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit′ | Film | DW | 09.12.2019

Film

Only for children? What's missing in 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

Published nearly 50 years ago, Judith Kerr's novel about a family fleeing Nazi Germany was adapted into a film directed by Caroline Link. The book touched readers of all ages, but is the movie suitable for adults?

Filmstill von Als Hitler das rosa Kaninchen stahl (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

Anna (Riva Krymalowski) is on the verge of tears. Her parents will only allow her to take one single stuffed toy with her to Switzerland. Should she pick her beloved pink rabbit or her oldest stuffed animal, the one she's had since her earliest childhood? With a heavy heart, the nine-year-old finally decides to leave her rabbit behind in Berlin. 

From then on, the rabbit dominates Anna's thoughts, as her family flees the Nazis via Zurich, and then Paris, to finally land in London.

Many people are familiar with this scene, having read it in Judith Kerr's well-known 1971 novel for children, When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit. The semi-autobiographical book was not only required reading in many schools in Germany, it was also read by many adults.

It was originally published in English, and came out two years later in German, translated by Annemarie Böll, the wife of Nobel laureate Heinrich Böll.

The novel had already been adapted into a German TV movie in 1978; now, almost half a century later, a new adaptation has been made for the big screen.

Read more: Artists After the Escape: Finding home in a foreign land

Film still 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

Fleeing Germany with just a few belongings

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit celebrated its world premiere in Berlin on Sunday, and will be released throughout Germany on December 26. The film was directed by Caroline Link, best-known for her Oscar-winning film, Nowhere in Africa(2001). In 2018, she also released Germany's no. 1 hit comedy of the year, The Boy Needs Some Fresh Air, also titled All About Me.

A family's escape from the Nazis

The story takes off just before Germany's elections of March 1933, which are to bring the Nazis to power. Anna lives with her parents (Carla Juri and Oliver Masucci) and her older brother (Marinus Hohmann) in Berlin. The father is a renowned journalist who has published articles criticizing Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Anna's father is also aware that the family is in danger because they are Jewish. They quickly decide to flee to Switzerland, leaving with only with a few suitcases. The film then follows the family's exile through Europe.

Read more: Where persecuted writers find refuge

Film still 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

During their escape, the Kemper family lives in guest houses and hotels

Judith Kerr used the left-behind pink rabbit as a literary metaphor for the loss of her home and leaving behind her childhood memories in difficult times.

Caroline Link recalls being surprised by the lightness of the story when she read the novel in her youth: "It was a story about expulsion and escape from Nazi Germany, and yet the tone was optimistic, almost carefree." A book — and now a film — about National Socialism, anti-Semitism and forced exile with an "optimistic tone" — is that even possible?

Judith Kerr wrote her book expressly for children, telling the story through the perspective of a child. She felt strongly about allowing young readers to learn about the era. That worked well; her book has since sold over a million copies.

Film still 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

Are the images too beautiful for the historical context of the story?

Judith Kerr, who died in May 2019, said that "she kept mostly positive memories of her years in Switzerland and Paris; for her and her brother, it felt like an adventure," pointed out Caroline Link.

The filmmaker liked the fact that the story was told from the point of view of a nine-year-old: "Children do not need to be afraid of this story. It's not cruel or horrible, but rather, has many positive aspects despite all the melancholy through the fact that Anna and her family lose their home, their prosperity and their native language because of a sudden change in politics."

Introducing children to a difficult chapter of history

Caroline Link has often succeeded with her films in addressing complex issues through emotional, yet never syrupy, storytelling. That's also what she aimed to achieve with her film version of When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit: "I've always been very touched by the way Anna courageously tackles the journey of finding her way in a new life," said Link. "We experience the discrimination against this family and their increasing poverty, but also the feeling of security provided by the parents and the intellectual support of the father, who always reminds his children that if you only complain about what you've lost, you'll miss out on the new and the good aspects brought about by any change."

The film mainly avoids the horrible images and events of the era, which may be the right approach for children — but that might also leave older movie-goers with a feeling of discomfort.

Film still 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

Uncle Julius (Justus von Dohnányi, left) will later be killed by the Nazis

An apolitical on a dark era

An early reaction by the monthly Jüdische Rundschau summarizes it well: The film adaptation of Kerr's book is "decidedly apolitical" and "that doesn't do justice to its background."

The film's distributor is marketing When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit as "a Christmas film for the entire family." A film about expulsion, anti-Semitism and xenophobia as a "Christmas movie"? That feels chillingly inappropriate.

"The story is constantly underscored by dramatic and touching music, which creates an altogether comfortable atmosphere [...] and, together with the beautiful shots of Swiss mountains and urban Paris, it aims to be a cozy Christmas family film," the Jüdische Rundschau added. "This may be appropriate for this season, but not for the historical context of the story, which is so brutal and ugly..."

  • Michael Kerr, Alfred Kerr, Julia Kerr and Judith Kerr in a family photo from 1920 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    A happy childhood

    Judith Kerr (r) and her older brother Michael grew up in Berlin. The children of well-known theater critic Alfred Kerr enjoyed a lot of freedom. Their mother, Julia, was a pianist who composed at home. On the way to school, Judith would often buy colored pencils that she used to draw stories of her adventures with friends. Math and reading didn't interest her.

  • Alfred Kerr (picture-alliance / akg-images)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Alfred Kerr on the radio

    Judith's father was an outspoken opponent of National Socialism. Starting in 1932, he had his own weekly show on German radio. When the Nazis started threatening him, Alfred and his wife hid that fact from the children. At Christmas that year, Judith and her brother were permitted to go to the cinema for the first time ever, but they did not realize that, beings Jews, they were in danger.

  • Adolf Hitler stands in a convertible as supporters reach out to him 1933 (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Hitler seizes power

    On January 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler, leader of the NSDAP, was named Chancellor of Germany. Radical political changes got quickly underway. The Kerr family lived in a pretty suburb outside of Berlin-Grunewald, where the children remained mostly unaware of the changes. However, they sensed their parents' unease. Judith Kerr later titled her young adult novel "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit."

  • Nazi troops march in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on the night of their takeover on January 30, 1933 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    The last weeks in the German capital

    In February 1933, Alfred was bedridden with a bad flu. The Nazis had taken power, and Berlin was swarming with the party's security troops. As the first wave of arrests began, union members and regime opponents were persecuted. Alfred Kerr luckily received a tip-off that his passport was going to be confiscated. In the night of February 15, at the last moment, he fled over the border to Prague.

  • A colored drawing made by Judith Kerr in childhood shows children running around (Judith Kerr/Seven Stories)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Adventurous escape to Switzerland

    Judith and her brother kept silent about their father's escape. Their mother secretly started to pack suitcases, including Judith's childhood drawings (above). On March 5, 1933, the day before the federal election in which the Nazis would win the most votes, the family boarded a train for Switzerland. There, they met Alfred. For the Kerr children, the journey into exile seemed like an adventure.

  • Nazi supporters and troops gather around a fire where they burned books considered un-German on May 10, 1933 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Book-burning, 1933

    As a Jewish author, the Nazis had long set their sights on Alfred Kerr. On May 10, 1933, a public book-burning event took place in front of Berlin's Humboldt University. It was organized by the German Student Union. Jeering masses threw works by Alfred Kerr into the flames, as well as books by other writers such as Heinrich Mann and Franz Werfel.

  • A drawing from Judith Kerr's book When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (DW/K.Schlusen)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Exile stopovers: Lugano, Zurich, Paris

    Judith was nine years old when her sheltered childhood came to an end and her family had to escape. The family's resources were depleted, and they had to leave everything behind that was dear to them. "The piano was gone, the drapes, the toys, even the stuffed pink rabbit," Kerr later wrote. In Paris, the Kerr family finally found a furnished apartment.

  • Michael, Julia an Judith Kerr stand outside a brick building sometimes between 1935-1940 (Archiv der Akademie der Künste)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Impoverished emigre life

    As with all Jewish families, the Nazis expropriated the Kerrs' possessions, leaving the family impoverished in exile. But Judith (r, with brother and mother) still enjoyed being a refugee. "Paris was wonderful," she later wrote. However, her father could hardly feed the family from his writing. Tight on money, the Kerrs left Paris and headed to London, landing at a shabby emigrant hotel in 1936.

  • London is a mess of wooden rubble after a German air attack in 1941 (picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Tough wartime in London

    The Second World War broke out on September 1, 1939. After Nazi air attacks on London, Britain suddenly classified Judith and her parents as "friendly enemy aliens." The Jewish emigre family experienced strong solidarity from the British population. "People were so good to us, so brave. After all, we were German," Judith Kerr recalled. She developed patriotic feelings for her new home.

  • Judith Kerr stands with three other ladies outside Buckingham Palace (picture-alliance/TopFoto/United Archives)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    A new home in Britain

    Thanks to a scholarship, Judith began studying at the Central School of Arts and Crafts in 1946. Occasional work as a drawing teacher and an editor at the BBC enabled her to become independent of her parents. Her mother also worked occasionally as an interpreter for the Americans, including at the Nuremberg trials. In 1947, Judith Kerr (r) received her passport as a proud new British citizen.

  • Judith Kerr at her drawing table (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Sambraus)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    Success with children's books

    Judith Kerr wrote children's books. "The Tiger Who Came to Tea" was published in 1968, "Mog the Forgetful Cat" followed in 1970. Both books were wildly successful. Her husband, whom she met at the BBC, helped her with the text. She drew all her illustrations by hand, using only colored pencils and an eraser. Even at age 80 (above), she continued to draw and create stories for children.

  • The German cover from Judith Kerr's book When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit (Ravensburger)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    A young adult novel with millions of copies

    Children around the world read and love Judith Kerr's books with their uplifting and refreshing stories. Her most famous book is "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit," a classic of emigre literature for kids and adults alike. The book is part of a trilogy of novels that tells her own family's refugee tale. In 1974, the "German Youth Book Prize" honored her for the work.

  • Judith Kerr presents her book Mister Cleghorn's Seal at a Berlin reading (DW/Heike Mund)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    At home in her world of books

    Germany was Judith Kerr's favorite place to do author readings. She regularly visited her old hometown of Berlin to present her books, such as in 2016 (above) with her story "Mr Cleghorn's Seal." Despite being over 90 years old, her energy enchanted the literature festival's audience, which included many refugee children.

  • British author Judith Kerr sits in her garden reading a newspaper (DW/Frederick Rotkopf)

    Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

    The Elixir of Life

    Judith Kerr lived in her adopted country for over 80 years. "I have become very happy in England," she said cheerfully in German. She never lost her childhood Berlin accent. In a TV interview for the DW documentary "After the Escape," Kerr told her tale of flight and life as an emigrant in London — memories that she also left to posterity in her books. She died on May 22, 2019, at the age of 95.

    Author: Heike Mund (cmb)


