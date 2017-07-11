 Online retailer removes ′Camp Auschwitz′ T-shirt after Capitol riots | News | DW | 11.01.2021

News

Online retailer removes 'Camp Auschwitz' T-shirt after Capitol riots

The Auschwitz Memorial had asked Etsy to remove the item as it was "disrespectful to the memory of all victims." It emerged that a rioter at the US Capitol had worn the top.

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol

US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building last Wednesday

Online retailer Etsy apologized on Monday after a shirt with the slogan "Camp Auschwitz" was found for sale on its website.

It emerged that a man wore the design during last week's riot at the US Capitol.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said the slogan was "disrespectful to the memory of all victims of Auschwitz" in a tweet.

Etsy took down the design, as well as the shop that listed the item. In a tweet, Etsy said they were "aggressively monitoring and removing items like these that violate our policies. Thank you @AuschwitzMuseum for bringing it to our attention."

In turn, the museum thanked Etsy for the "quick reaction."

In an email to Reuters, a spokesman for the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said there were several other companies that were selling products that invoked the Holocaust.

"We believe that selling and making profit from items with such reference to the Auschwitz camp — a place of enormous human suffering caused by a hateful ideology…is simply not acceptable," said Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for the memorial.

Holocaust survivor Marian Turski said he was "disgusted that anyone would want to make money off of this."

More than 1 million people, primarily Jews, were killed during the Holocaust at the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II. Several million people were killed in the Holocaust across Europe.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


Etsy is a shop that allows users to sell handmade arts and crafts, as well as vintage items.

