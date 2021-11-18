Online Coaching: Communicating during the crisis

The coronavirus has caused uncertainty worldwide, highlighting the decisive role that communication plays in times of crisis.

Representatives from government offices, municipalities, health authorities, hospitals, schools, senior homes, scientific institutes and managers of various businesses/institutions now have a special responsibility to communicate a sense of certainty and transparency to their employees and the general public.

During a crisis, people expect reliable, clear and up-to-date information. Messages need to be accurate and easy to understand, especially in times when rumors and false reports are quickly spread via social media.

Through short online sessions, our online formats show you how to inform your public in an open, reliable and empathetic way.

