One year after the Ahr Valley flooding

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Germany's Ahr Valley suffered devastating flooding in summer 2021. A year later, many residents are still struggling to rebuild their lives.
During her visit, Merkel promised that the government would not abandon locals who lost their homes and businesses. Villages along the river Ahr were the hardest hit in July's deadly floods.
This summer, catastrophic floods hit the Ahr Valley in western Germany. Almost half a year later, with winter drawing in, DW reporter Peter Hille traveled there to meet people who are slowly resuming their lives.
Following the deadly flash flood that devastated villages in Germany's Ahr Valley, many residents are hoping to return. But experts say there needs to be a fundamental change in how we build in areas at risk of floods.
Following the devastating floods in western Germany, many winery owners in the Ahr Valley are facing financial disaster. Now special wine bottles soiled with mud are being sold to stave off ruin.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version