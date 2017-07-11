One Planet summit aims to protect global biodiversity

World leaders met for an online One Planet Summit Monday to discuss climate change and the preservation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

The one-day event was scheduled to take place in the southern French port city of Marseille in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Diplomacy on climate issues took a back seat last year as countries worldwide struggled to contain the pandemic and its economic effects.

What issues are on the agenda?

The one-day summit will focus on four key topics:

Protecting terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

Promoting agroecology – a term describing a more sustainable way to grow food.

Boosting funding to protect biodiversity.

Identifying links between deforestation and the health of humans and animals.

With the COVID-19 pandemic as a backdrop, the conference will explore pandemic prevention in conjunction with species protection.

The summit also intends to boost the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. It was launched in 2019 by Costa Rica, France and Britain to set a target of protecting at least 30% of the planet, including land and sea, by 2030.

Who is on the guest list?

Around 30 leaders, government officials and heads of international organizations were scheduled to attend.

These include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

China will be represented by Vice Premier Han Zheng.

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, who made climate one of her central issues when she took up her top EU post in 2019, will speak at the summit.

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, is also expected to announce a new initiative for nature conservation.

A US representative was absent: President-elect Joe Biden, a strong proponent of climate issues, does not take office until January 20.

The Trump administration was not a big actor on global climate policy.The US formally withdrew from the Paris climate agreement in November 2020.

Other notable absences include the leaders of Russia, India and Brazil.

What is the One Planet Summit?

The One Planet Summit was launched by France, the World Bank and the United Nations.

So far there have been meetings in Paris in 2017, New York in 2018 and Nairobi in 2019.

The aim is to accelerate the implementation of the Paris climate agreement.

One Planet organizers hope the summit will stoke renewed interest in climate issues ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference slated for November in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

