One person dies in French wildfires near Saint-Tropez

Wildfires in the hills near the French coastal resort of Saint-Tropez have claimed their first human life, the regional government said on Wednesday.

"The battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained," French President Emmanuel Macron said after visiting the area. "The coming hours will be absolutely decisive."

What has happened so far?

A total of 1,200 firefighters fought to extinguish the flames of France's worst fire of the summer that has forced about 7,000 residents and tourists to flee their homes in the French Riviera area.

Crews used high-pressure hoses and water-carrying planes to try to put out flames that were spread quickly by strong winds and high temperatures.

Authorities reported no new evacuations on Wednesday, but another 20 people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks to firefighter chief in St Tropez

The blaze that broke out on Monday in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve had still not been stabilized, a government official reported.

Over 5,000 hectares (12355 acres) of forests, vineyards and wild animals were burnt to cinders in just three days.

Frank Graciano, the Var fire service spokesman, said that although the fire "had not spread" throughout Tuesday night, "that does not mean it is under control."

"We will carry out the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the critical places," Graciano added.

What has Greece said about its blazes?

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos said southern European countries like Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain have suffered an "ecological disaster."

Kyriakos is ruing the loss of over 100,000 hectares (over 247, 000 acres) of Greek habitat in just two weeks.

"Greece has always struggled to protect its rich ecosystem," Takis Grigoriou of the country's Greenpeace told the AFP news agency.

Scientists have put the blame on climate change and asked governments to invest in personnel, equipment and fire preparation.

"Firebreak roads in forests weren't prioritized by the different Greek governments because they didn't have a direct political impact," said Efthymis Lekkas, a professor of natural disaster management at Athens University.

Lekkas estimated the long-term cost of the forest fires to be €5 billion ($5.9 billion).

Even though only three people have died in the fires this year after a massive evacuation campaign, Diana Bell of East Anglia School of Biological Sciences in the UK, said wildlife has suffered extensively.

"Greece is home to more than 6,000 different species of plants and trees," Bell said. She said some of these are "not found anywhere else in the world."

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reported Wednesday that a forest fire to the west of Jerusalem that started on Sunday and forced evacuations has finally been put out.

The world is burning Russia: No sign of relief Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

The world is burning This is no morning mist But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

The world is burning Greece: We're outta here! Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

The world is burning Acts of desperation But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

The world is burning Turkey: Threatened residential areas Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

The world is burning United States: Dixie Fire More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

The world is burning Flamme fatale In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft. Author: Claudia Dehn



jc/sms (Reuters, AFP)