One in four Germans don't understand Deutsche Bahn strike

Of the total of 1,010 people who were interviewed for the poll, only 19% said they understood the details of the Deutsche Bahn rail strike.

A survey report published on Saturday showed that one out of four people in Germany have "no understanding at all" about the upcoming 50-hour rail strike.

The rail strike which was announced by Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, is likely to severely impact train traffic on Monday and Tuesday next week.

A total of 1,010 people took part in the polls conducted by the polling company YouGov, for the German Press Agency (dpa).

Only 19% of the people claimed that they completely understood the industrial action.

Truly revolutionary? Germany's €49 public transport ticket To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While 26% of people admitted that they were "rather sympathetic" to the decision of holding a rail strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the other 26% of people said that they were "rather unsympathetic" to the action.

Why is EVG holding the strike?

The EVG has been negotiating new collective agreements with 50 railway companies for 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom work for German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

According to the EVG, the strike will affect Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies.

The workers' decision to strike has been called "crazy" and "excessive" by Deutsche Bahn's head of personnel Martin Seiler.

"The patience of our members is now really exhausted," EVG wage negotiator Cosima Ingenschay said on Thursday. "We are forced to strike for 50 hours to show how serious the situation is."

Germany's most scenic railroad line To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mf/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)