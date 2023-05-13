One in four Germans don't understand Deutsche Bahn strike
Of the total of 1,010 people who were interviewed for the poll, only 19% said they understood the details of the Deutsche Bahn rail strike.
A survey report published on Saturday showed that one out of four people in Germany have "no understanding at all" about the upcoming 50-hour rail strike.
The rail strike which was announced by Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, is likely to severely impact train traffic on Monday and Tuesday next week.
A total of 1,010 people took part in the polls conducted by the polling company YouGov, for the German Press Agency (dpa).
Only 19% of the people claimed that they completely understood the industrial action.
While 26% of people admitted that they were "rather sympathetic" to the decision of holding a rail strike in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute, the other 26% of people said that they were "rather unsympathetic" to the action.