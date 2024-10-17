One Direction singer Liam Payne dies in hotel balcony fall

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been found dead after he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Payne had been vocal about his struggles with alcohol.

Buenos Aires police on Wednesday said former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel after falling from his room balcony.

Police discovered the body upon arrival at the hotel where they were answering a prior call about an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

What we know about the incident

Police said in a statement that the 31-year-old fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital's fashionable Palermo neighborhood, resulting in "extremely serious injuries."

Medics had confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, told Argentina's Todo Noticias television channel that authorities were investigating the circumstances and conducting an autopsy.

He declined to elaborate on the incident, including whether Payne had jumped from the balcony or fell accidentally.

However, Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to the AP news agency that Payne "had thrown himself from the balcony of his room."

After the news was released, fans quickly gathered outside the hotel.

Payne had been open about his struggle with alcoholism, posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel saying he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.

Payne recently attended a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires during his trip to Argentina and his social media accounts remained active, even on Wednesday.

Rapid rise to fame after 'X Factor' discovery

Payne shot to prominence as one of five band members of One Direction, which got its big break in 2010 when the various members auditioned for the British singing competition series "The X Factor."

Each singer failed to progress as a solo act, but the judges assembled Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into a boy band that would become one of the most successful in the world.

The band (left to right) Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, pictured in 2012 Image: Yui Mok/empics/picture alliance

They became known for romantic hits like "What Makes You Beautiful" and had six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts by the time they disbanded in 2016. Officially the group only ever called their pause a hiatus.

After the group disbanded, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing the album "LP1" in 2019. His last release was the single "Teardrops," in March.

Payne had a 7-year-old son with his former girlfriend, musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with pop act Girls Aloud.

