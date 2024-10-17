One Direction singer Liam Payne dies aged 31

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been found dead after he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina. Payne had been vocal about his struggles with alcohol.

Buenos Aires police on Wednesday said former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel after falling from his balcony.

Police discovered the body upon arrival at the hotel where they were answering a prior call about an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Police release 911 transcript

Police later released a transcript of the 911 call for help, where the caller from the hotel says that an "intoxicated" guest is "breaking the whole room" when he's conscious.

"And we need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don't know if the guest's life is at risk. He is in a room with a balcony," the caller said.

Hotel staff made at least two phone calls to emergency services before Payne fell to his death.

Police said that, once they had arrived, "total disorder was observed, with various elements broken," in Payne's room.

Fans flocked to the scene to pay tribute, with police having to keep them back at times Image: Natacha Pisarenko/AP/picture alliance

Liam Payne's family say they're 'heartbroken'

Liam Payne's family said in a statement that they are "heartbroken" to learn the news about Payne's death.

"Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," they said via the BBC.

What we know about the singer's tragic death

Police said in a statement that the 31-year-old fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital's fashionable Palermo neighborhood, resulting in "extremely serious injuries."

Medics had confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, told Argentina's Todo Noticias television channel that authorities were investigating the circumstances and conducting an autopsy.

He declined to elaborate on the incident, including whether Payne had jumped from the balcony or fell accidentally.

Minutes after the news broke, distraught fans gathered near the scene in the Argentine capital Image: Natacha Pisarenko/AP/picture alliance

Pablo Policicchio, the spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, said in a statement to the Associated Press news agency that Payne "had thrown himself from the balcony of his room."

After the news was released, fans quickly gathered outside the hotel. Later, they started placing candles and other tributes in the singer's memory.

Fans lit candles and left notes in tribute near the hotel in Argentina on Wednesday evening Image: Natacha Pisarenko/AP/picture alliance

Payne had been open about his struggle with alcoholism, posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel saying he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.

Payne recently attended a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires during his trip to Argentina and his social media accounts remained active, even on Wednesday.

Rapid rise to fame after 'X Factor' discovery

Payne shot to prominence as one of five band members of One Direction, which got its big break in 2010 when the various members auditioned for the British singing competition series "The X Factor."

Each singer failed to progress as a solo act, but the judges assembled Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson into a boy band that would become one of the most successful in the world.

The band (left to right) Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, pictured in 2012 Image: Yui Mok/empics/picture alliance

They became known for romantic hits like "What Makes You Beautiful" and had six Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts by the time they disbanded in 2016. Officially the group only ever called their pause a hiatus.

After the group disbanded, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing the album "LP1" in 2019. His last release was the single "Teardrops," in March.

Payne had a 7-year-old son with his former girlfriend, musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with pop act Girls Aloud.

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org