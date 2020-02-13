 One dead, several injured in Berlin shooting | News | DW | 15.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

One dead, several injured in Berlin shooting

A shooting occurred near Berlin's Tempodrom hall has left one person dead and at least seven more were injured. Police are believed to be looking for several suspects who fled the scene.

Tempodrom, Berlin (Imago Images/M. Schwarz)

One person died and at least seven others were injured in a shooting in the center of Berlin on Friday night.

The German capital's police force said on Twitter that the perpetrators had fled the scene and that an investigation into the incident was already underway.

German news agency dpa reported that three of the injured had made their own way to the hospital while armed police were seen around the Tempodrom hall, a multi-purpose event venue in the Kreuzberg district of the German capital.

The arena was cordoned off following the shooting, which occurred at approximately 10.50 p.m. local time (2150 UTC/GMT). The police were said to be looking for several suspects.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

DW News TV Studio

Berlin: Welcome to our main studio 13.02.2020

Are you working in the media field or interested in a career in the media? Are you engaged in international cooperation and would like to know more about Germany’s international broadcaster? Then do visit us in Berlin!

Berlin - Obdachlosigkeit

Germany: Nearly 2,000 homeless in Berlin, says census 07.02.2020

Berlin carried out its first census of homeless people as part of an initiative to improve the German capital's policies. The number of people sleeping rough was significantly less than previous estimates.

Fußball Bundesliga | Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund | 1. TOR Hertha

Jürgen Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin: from Big City Club to Big City Circus in 76 days 13.02.2020

Jürgen Klinsmann was meant to be the fresh new face of Hertha Berlin. But after just 76 days, he quit, leaving Hertha in a relegation battle. Still, the club president has denied that this plunged Hertha into chaos.

Advertisement