One dead, 11 hospitalized after Minneapolis shooting

Police have confirmed that one person has died following the shooting, and 11 people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Unverified photographs posted to social media showed a storefront with bullet holes through the windows, while a widely circulated video showed crowds of people gathering, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement, police officers at the scene and shattered glass on the sidewalk.

Another video revealed what the poster said were blood spatters on the pavement next to the scene.

Earlier, the department advised the public to avoid an area in Uptown Minneapolis. They did not give a reason for the crime, or further details.

