Catastrophe

Once the Dust settles - 3 Stories

48 minutes ago

Amatrice, Chernobyl and Aleppo: three places where residents once felt safe. Until disasters or wars brought death and destruction. The film begins when these places are no longer in the news, once the dust has settled.

The film focuses on the stories of people who survived the disaster or war and are now trying to rebuild their lives. Like the woman in Aleppo who was a tour guide before the war, teaching visitors about Syria's rich history and archaeology. She's back working as a tour guide, but now she leads visitors through the devastation brought by war. 

 

Then, there is the man who worked at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and survived an enormous dose of radiation after the explosion. He guides tourists around the site. Here, as in Amatrice, Italy, a place devastated by severe earthquakes, the time before the disaster is being gradually forgotten.



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 07.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 07.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 07.12.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 08.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 10.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 08.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

