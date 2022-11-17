Once the Dust settles - 3 Stories

Amatrice, Chernobyl and Aleppo: three places where residents once felt safe. Until disasters or wars brought death and destruction. The film begins when these places are no longer in the news, once the dust has settled.

The film focuses on the stories of people who survived the disaster or war and are now trying to rebuild their lives. Like the woman in Aleppo who was a tour guide before the war, teaching visitors about Syria's rich history and archaeology. She's back working as a tour guide, but now she leads visitors through the devastation brought by war.





Then, there is the man who worked at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and survived an enormous dose of radiation after the explosion. He guides tourists around the site. Here, as in Amatrice, Italy, a place devastated by severe earthquakes, the time before the disaster is being gradually forgotten.







