On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates

One in five fish consumed worldwide is the product of illegal fishing. Fifteen years after completing an initial investigation, a team of journalists returns. Their goal?

To investigate the practice today, and find out who these fishing pirates are.

Destroyed seagrass. Seagrass meadows are hotspots of biodiversity. They form a three-dimensional habitat and provide numerous species with living, spawning and feeding grounds. But seagrass meadows can do much more: they are good filter systems, important for coastal protection and significant carbon sinks. Image: Albatross

The film follows members of the environmental organization FishAct on a dangerous search for clues in Tunisia. Here, illegal fishing boats snatch catches from local fishing crews and destroy sensitive seagrass meadows as they trawl coastal waters.

Pirate fishermen do not abide by the rules, contribute to overfishing and undermine any efforts towards sustainable fishing. Image: Albatross

At local fish markets, illegally caught shrimp receive documentation for export, ultimately ending up on Europe’s dinner plates as a supposedly legal product. According to environmental organizations, illegal fishing still accounts for 26 million tons of produce per year.

How are these fishing pirates still being allowed to exploit the world's oceans? The filmmakers look for answers in the Mediterranean, US, EU and Australia, talking to officials, activists and experts.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 11.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 11.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 12.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 13.10.2024 – 19:15 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC

MON 14.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC

WED 16.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4