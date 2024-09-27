  1. Skip to content
On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates

September 27, 2024

One in five fish consumed worldwide is the product of illegal fishing. Fifteen years after completing an initial investigation, a team of journalists returns. Their goal?

On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates - The Fight Against an Illegal Industry
Image: Albatross

To investigate the practice today, and find out who these fishing pirates are.

On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates - The Fight Against an Illegal Industry
Destroyed seagrass. Seagrass meadows are hotspots of biodiversity. They form a three-dimensional habitat and provide numerous species with living, spawning and feeding grounds. But seagrass meadows can do much more: they are good filter systems, important for coastal protection and significant carbon sinks.Image: Albatross

The film follows members of the environmental organization FishAct on a dangerous search for clues in Tunisia. Here, illegal fishing boats snatch catches from local fishing crews and destroy sensitive seagrass meadows as they trawl coastal waters.

On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates - The Fight Against an Illegal Industry
Pirate fishermen do not abide by the rules, contribute to overfishing and undermine any efforts towards sustainable fishing.Image: Albatross

At local fish markets, illegally caught shrimp receive documentation for export, ultimately ending up on Europe’s dinner plates as a supposedly legal product. According to environmental organizations, illegal fishing still accounts for 26 million tons of produce per year.

How are these fishing pirates still being allowed to exploit the world's oceans? The filmmakers look for answers in the Mediterranean, US, EU and Australia, talking to officials, activists and experts. 
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 11.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 11.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 12.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 13.10.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 16.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4