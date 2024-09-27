On the Trail of the Fishing Pirates

On the Trail of the Fishing PiratesSeptember 27, 2024
To investigate the practice today, and find out who these fishing pirates are.
The film follows members of the environmental organization FishAct on a dangerous search for clues in Tunisia. Here, illegal fishing boats snatch catches from local fishing crews and destroy sensitive seagrass meadows as they trawl coastal waters.
At local fish markets, illegally caught shrimp receive documentation for export, ultimately ending up on Europe’s dinner plates as a supposedly legal product. According to environmental organizations, illegal fishing still accounts for 26 million tons of produce per year.
How are these fishing pirates still being allowed to exploit the world's oceans? The filmmakers look for answers in the Mediterranean, US, EU and Australia, talking to officials, activists and experts.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 11.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 11.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 12.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 13.10.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 14.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 16.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4