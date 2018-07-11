 On the road with entrepreneur Janina Mütze | Founders Valley | DW | 11.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Founders Valley

On the road with entrepreneur Janina Mütze

Janina hosts the first episode of Season Two of Founders' Valley - DW's award-winning TV series. As the co-founder of a tech startup in Berlin, she is well-placed to explore Thailand’s startup ecosystem.

Janina Mütze - die Gründerin von Civey in Berlin (Civey )

Janina co-founded Berlin-based tech firm Civey when she was 24. Her company, which conducts online polls, now employs nearly 50 people. The entrepreneur is passionate about data and new technologies. She joins the DW Founders' Valley team in Thailand – for the first episode of the second series. Janina will be looking at how Thai entrepreneurs are tackling data, privacy and social media in the country's startup ecosystem.

Janina has been running her startup since 2015. With Civey, she wanted to create a solution that would help her clients collect opinions. Today, most of her customers are from media and public policy. Running a startup leaves Janina little time for other activities, but she still makes time to give back to causes that matter to her. The entrepreneur supports other women in Germany where only 1 in 6 startup founders are female. 

Now Janina wants to take her experience elsewhere, with her trip to Thailand with Founders’ Valley. 

"With the knowledge I have on how we care about data in Europe [...] I'm very curious about seeing how that might differ from Asian countries," she says. 

The entrepreneur also hopes to get insight on the business models for data-related startups in Thailand. 

DW recommends

Season One

The first series of Founders' Valley follows award-winning entrepreneur Fridtjof Detzner on a journey through Asia. He meets with startup founders working on innovative and inspiring solutions. (20.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Start-up founder Janina Mütze  

Related content

DW Founders Valley Picture Teaser 1

Founders' Valley – How Asia's startups drive digital change 11.07.2018

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems. They meet with startup founders working on innovative and inspiring solutions.

DW - Mangolia - Founder's Valley

Why Fridtjof Detzner is exploring Founders' Valley 28.07.2017

Fridtjof "Fridel" Detzner hosts Season One of Founders' Valley. With entrepreneurship baked into his DNA, we reveal why the co-founder of Jimdo joined the team - and what he does in every country he visits.

DW - Founders' Valley - Fridtjof Detzner mit Buddhist Shi Fa-yuan

Founders' Valley trailer 17.08.2017

ADVERTISEMENT
DW Founders Valley Picture Teaser 1

About Founders' Valley

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems.  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  