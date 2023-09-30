  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationGermany

On the road with Long-Haul Driver Biggi

September 30, 2023

The truck is Brigitte Mosch’s great love. And she has sacrificed a lot for this love. She has been driving the big rigs for more than 30 years.

She is on the road everywhere from Tunisia to Europe’s far north. Female truck drivers are still very much the exception, especially in long-hauling. And Biggi, as her friends call her, has clear views of what makes a real truck driver. By no means can she have long fingernails and only care about her appearance. The 58-year-old has little time for these so-called trucker babes. Brigitte has been divorced twice and says a relationship and long-distance hauling just don't work. Sylvia Wassermann went with her on the road.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
More stories from DW

