On the road with Long-Haul Driver Biggi

She is on the road everywhere from Tunisia to Europe’s far north. Female truck drivers are still very much the exception, especially in long-hauling. And Biggi, as her friends call her, has clear views of what makes a real truck driver. By no means can she have long fingernails and only care about her appearance. The 58-year-old has little time for these so-called trucker babes. Brigitte has been divorced twice and says a relationship and long-distance hauling just don't work. Sylvia Wassermann went with her on the road.