'On the Green Fence' is a five-part environment podcast by two seasoned journalists who were new to "green" issues. Trying to make sense of divisive issues, Neil King and Gabe Borrud talk to teenage climate protesters, sort household rubbish (albeit unwillingly) or talk to sheperds about wolves. Equipped with a good does of scepticism about the greenies, American Gabe and British-German Neil bring their international background as well as their very personal views on their journeys into new terrain. And they were astonished by what it did to them.