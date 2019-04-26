 On the Green Fence | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.05.2019

Environment

On the Green Fence

Host Neil and Gabe set out ot make sense of environmental issues that affect everyone but are often convoluted by ideology in this new podcast mini-series.

DW WorldLink Identity (DW)

'On the Green Fence' is a five-part environment podcast by two seasoned journalists who were new to "green" issues. Trying to make sense of divisive issues, Neil King and Gabe Borrud talk to teenage climate protesters, sort household rubbish (albeit unwillingly) or talk to sheperds about wolves. Equipped with a good does of scepticism about the greenies,  American Gabe and British-German Neil bring their international background as well as their very personal views on their journeys into new terrain. And they were astonished by what it did to them.

Flugzeug Kondensstreifen Frankfurt am Main Emissionshandel Verschmutzungsrechte EU

Paying for climate protection: How CO2 offsetting for flights works 26.04.2019

Traveling by plane is particularly damaging to the climate. If you want to clear your conscience, you can donate to projects that offset CO2 emissions. But where does that money actually go?

Global Ideas Klimawandel in den Alpen Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A German village goes it alone on climate protection 20.04.2019

In Germany, villages and towns are leading the pack in the climate change fight. One motivated mayor has set up a store stocked with regional produce to help cut emissions. But going local isn't as easy as it sounds.

Symbolbild Mülltaucher holen ihr Essen aus Abfalltonnen

Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment 30.04.2019

Throwing away food that could still be eaten isn't just a waste of money, it also costs precious resources, hurts the climate, threatens biodiversity and can contaminate our soil with microplastics.

