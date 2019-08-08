 On the Green Fence: Starts August 25th | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 15.08.2019

Environment

On the Green Fence: Starts August 25th

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues. This podcast mini series starts August 25th wherever you get your podcasts.

On the Green Fence is a new environemental Podcast-miniseries

‘On the Green Fence’ looks at some of the most divisive and pressing environmental topics of our time in an open-minded, entertaining and human way. Two regular guys with no set environmental views — DW reporters Neil King and Gabe Borrud — explore complex and highly controversial issues through the lives of real people.

Their inquisitive, entertaining and occasionally absurd adventures take them across Germany, talking with climate protesters and wolf psychologists, sorting through household rubbish and fighting mosquitoes.  

Equipped with a good does of scepticism about the greenies, American Gabe and British-German Neil bring their international background as well as their very personal views on their journeys into new terrain. 

From August 25, check out a new episode each week here, or on apple podcasts or spotify. 

 

The hosts: 

Gabriel Borrud was born in Beaver Dam, Wiesconsin, and after hanging up his golf clubs, and dashed dreams of going professional, he attended Yale University in Connecticut. He graduated in philosphy and German and then set off to the Land of "Dichter und Denker".

Podcast On The Green Fence Neil King und Gabriel Borrud (Samantha Baker)

Gabe joined DW in 2008 and has worked as a reporter for radio and online

Neil King was born to British parents in southern Germany. He studied journalism and history in Heidelberg and Karlsruhe. Neil has worked as reporter and producer for DW for the past 12 years. He currently co-produces and hosts DW's weekly radio show, WorldLink 

Neil and Gabe have won international radio and podcast awards for their work. 

 

Audios and videos on the topic

Coming soon: 'On The Green Fence' Trailer  

Eritrea Landwirtschaft und Klimawandel Vieh

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change 08.08.2019

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide.

Russland Überschwemmungen in Sibirien, Irkutsk

Opinion: Russia frozen on climate change 06.07.2019

Vladimir Putin has talked about global warming's toll as Siberia's Irkutsk region struggles to recover from floods. But there's a simple reason why Russia won't get behind climate protection policies, says Andrey Gurkov.

Niederaußem Kohlekraftwerk und Solarpanele

Germany's 'climate cabinet' delays action again 30.05.2019

The special committee met in Berlin to discuss future climate action after the issue featured prominently in Sunday's EU elections. But critics say the government is dragging its feet on an urgent topic.

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana (Reuters/R. Pasternak)

Cities in climate crisis

From intense heat waves to crumbling foundations: DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global cities.  

DW's Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe and Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Kites generating wind power, Kenya's Maasai beekeepers and supporting local fisheries in Gabon.  