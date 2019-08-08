On the Green Fence: Starts August 25th

‘On the Green Fence’ looks at some of the most divisive and pressing environmental topics of our time in an open-minded, entertaining and human way. Two regular guys with no set environmental views — DW reporters Neil King and Gabe Borrud — explore complex and highly controversial issues through the lives of real people.

Their inquisitive, entertaining and occasionally absurd adventures take them across Germany, talking with climate protesters and wolf psychologists, sorting through household rubbish and fighting mosquitoes.

Equipped with a good does of scepticism about the greenies, American Gabe and British-German Neil bring their international background as well as their very personal views on their journeys into new terrain.

From August 25, check out a new episode each week here, or on apple podcasts or spotify.

The hosts:

Gabriel Borrud was born in Beaver Dam, Wiesconsin, and after hanging up his golf clubs, and dashed dreams of going professional, he attended Yale University in Connecticut. He graduated in philosphy and German and then set off to the Land of "Dichter und Denker".

Gabe joined DW in 2008 and has worked as a reporter for radio and online

Neil King was born to British parents in southern Germany. He studied journalism and history in Heidelberg and Karlsruhe. Neil has worked as reporter and producer for DW for the past 12 years. He currently co-produces and hosts DW's weekly radio show, WorldLink

Neil and Gabe have won international radio and podcast awards for their work.