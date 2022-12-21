  1. Skip to content
On surprise visit to US, Zelenskyy thanks 'every American'

50 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used a surprise visit to Washington to thank Americans for their support, calling it crucial in his country's fight against Russia's invasion. It's Zelenskyy's first trip abroad since the start of the war.

Zelenskyy address members of Congress

Zelenskyy: Ukraine 'alive and kicking' and 'never surrender'

Politics7 hours ago
Africa

Protesters in Kinshasa being forcibly dispersed by the police

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

DR Congo's election campaign signals trouble ahead

Politics18 hours ago
Asia

Afghanistan Frauenbildung

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Taliban ban Afghan women from attending university

Politics23 hours ago02:14 min
Germany

Alexandra Popp

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Women's Euros euphoria: Blip or bump?

Soccer18 hours ago
Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

ConflictsDecember 20, 202202:11 min
Middle East

Three hangmen's nooses dangle in front of an Iranian flag at a demonstration in Cologne

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Majority of Iranians oppose the death penalty

Politics12 hours ago
North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

Migration10 hours ago02:53 min
Latin America

Aerial view of a migrant caravan en route to the US

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca state

Migration12 hours ago03:00 min
