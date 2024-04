Iqbal Khan is a young man living in Kashmir with a heroin addiction. For the past weeks he has been in a rehab center for treatment.

Iqbal Khan’s father holds the government responsible for a drug epidemic in Kashmir. The authorities are turning a blind eye to the drug related problems. In the past five years, the number of heroin addicts in the Kashmir region administered by India, has increased by over 2000 percent. The region is characterized by violence, conflict, and unrest, more and more young people fall victim to drugs. Indian-Pakistani cartels are allegedly behind this problem.