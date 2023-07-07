Omo Agharite

  1. Skip to content
Should President Macky Sall be commended for not breaking the law?

Should President Macky Sall be commended for not breaking the law?

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has been receiving commendations for not pursuing a third term in office. His announcement came at a time when chaos had broken out in the country at the possibility of him running for a third term, something Sall fought against before he became president. Should he be commended for not going ahead with his plans to bend the law?
PoliticsJuly 7, 202302:21 min
