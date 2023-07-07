You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Heat and drought
Omo Agharite
Skip next section Stories by Omo Agharite
Stories by Omo Agharite
Should President Macky Sall be commended for not breaking the law?
Should President Macky Sall be commended for not breaking the law?
Senegal’s President Macky Sall has been receiving commendations for not pursuing a third term in office. His announcement came at a time when chaos had broken out in the country at the possibility of him running for a third term, something Sall fought against before he became president. Should he be commended for not going ahead with his plans to bend the law?
Politics
07/07/2023
July 7, 2023
02:21 min
Go to homepage