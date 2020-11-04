 Omid Nouripour (Greens): The Ukranian people are fighting for us. | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 27.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Omid Nouripour (Greens): The Ukranian people are fighting for us.

Watch video 03:36

More in the Media Center

It is none of our business who Americans elect as president, says Omid Nouripour of the German Greens.

Omid Nouripour: It’s not about taking sides 04.11.2020

Relations between Germany and Russia have come under considerable strain.

Increased friction between Germany and Russia 25.08.2020

DW brings you the top international news stories in brief

Top stories in 90 seconds 27.02.2022

26.02.0222 epa09786311 People fleeing the region of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict arrive at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Medyka, southeastern Poland, 26 February 2022. At the border crossing itself, mostly women with small children in their arms are seeking help. Russia's invasion of Ukraine started on the early hours of 24 February. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

People fleeing war in Ukraine seek refuge in Poland 27.02.2022

More from DW News

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies.

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund 27.02.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 27.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

Read also

RECHTS. German MP Omid Nouripour and candidate to the co-leadership of The Greens (Die Gruenen) party poses for an official photo during the second day of the congress of Germany's The Greens (Die Gruenen) Party in Berlin on January 29, 2022. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images) LINKS: Ricarda Lang, stellvertretende Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und designierte neue Bundesvorsitzende, aufgenommen im Deutschen Bundestag. Lang soll gemeinsam mit dem Politiker Nouripur die neue Bundesvositzende werden, nachdem Baerbock und Habeck ihre Parteiämter zugunsten der Ministerposten abgeben.

Germany's Greens elect Lang, Nouripour as party leaders 29.01.2022

Outspoken feminist Ricarda Lang and Iranian-born foreign policy expert Omid Nouripour are taking the helm of Germany's Green Party. The two previous leaders, Habeck and Baerbock, are now senior government ministers.

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: German Greens Party co-leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (R) attend a meeting of the Greens Party states council (Länderrat) on October 2, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The meeting is taking place as the Greens begin exploratory talks with the German Social Democrats (SPD), the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) over the possible constellation of the next German federal government coalition. The Greens finished in third place in Germany's recent election and are certain to be a member of the next coalition government. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)

German Green Party elects new leaders at volatile moment 29.01.2022

The leaders of Germany's Green Party have faced some tough tests in their first weeks in office. Now they have to manage the expectations of their young members at a party conference.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

German arms exports under scrutiny as Baerbock visits Egypt 12.02.2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is ending her first official Middle East trip in Egypt, where she spoke about human rights and their influence on Germany's weapons sales.

31.01.2022, Kusel, Polizeibeamte sperren die Zufahrt zum Tatort, wo zwei Polizeibeamte bei einer Verkehrskontrolle erschossen wurden. Die tödlichen Schüsse fielen nach Polizei-Angaben bei einer routinemäßigen Verkehrskontrolle.

Germany: Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop 31.01.2022

Police have launched an investigation after two German police officers were shot dead. The officers had pulled over a car during a routine traffic stop. At least one of the suspects is thought to be known to the police.