Omid Nouripour (Greens): The Ukranian people are fighting for us.

Outspoken feminist Ricarda Lang and Iranian-born foreign policy expert Omid Nouripour are taking the helm of Germany's Green Party. The two previous leaders, Habeck and Baerbock, are now senior government ministers.
The leaders of Germany's Green Party have faced some tough tests in their first weeks in office. Now they have to manage the expectations of their young members at a party conference.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is ending her first official Middle East trip in Egypt, where she spoke about human rights and their influence on Germany's weapons sales.
Police have launched an investigation after two German police officers were shot dead. The officers had pulled over a car during a routine traffic stop. At least one of the suspects is thought to be known to the police.
