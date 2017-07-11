Omicron: Germany to limit private gatherings after Christmas

Germany's federal and state leaders on Tuesday agreed to impose contact restrictions — including for vaccinated and recovered individuals — starting next week.

The regulations — which come into effect "at the latest" on December 28 — are aimed at dissuading people from holding and attending large New Year's Eve celebrations.

What are the new rules?

Under the new rules, a maximum of 10 people who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 would be allowed to attend a private gathering.

In cases when an unvaccinated person is present, only one other household would be able to attend. The new capacity limits apply to both indoor and outdoor celebrations.

Access to restaurants remains limited to people who could provide proof of vaccination or recovery.

One of the major changes includes stricter rules on large events.

Starting on December 28, spectators will be banned from sporting events, cultural shows, concerts and other public events. An earlier draft had suggested allowing a smaller number of attendees.

Meanwhile financial support will still be extended to companies and organizations affected by pandemic-related measures.

Watch video 01:32 COVID: Europe struggles to curb spread of omicron variant

The German government continued to urge increased vaccinations, not only for those who need a booster but also for people who haven't received their first shot.

Vaccination centers will remain open throughout the end of December and early January period, despite the holidays.

Why do the rules take effect after Christmas?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he and the country's 16 state leaders "deliberately decided" to implement the stricter curbs after the Christmas holidays.

"Experience over the past two years shows has shown that Christmas and Easter haven't been great drivers of infections," Scholz told reporters.

He added that families have so far been "cautious and responsible" when it comes to gathering over the holidays.

That's why the curbs on private gatherings are specifically targeting New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Now is not the time for parties in large groups," the chancellor said.

Watch video 00:35 Germany's Lauterbach warns of 'massive' fifth COVID wave

Infection rate shows dip

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control on Monday said that, with the spread of the omicron variant, people who have recovered or had a full first round of vaccine now faced a "high" risk of infection.

It said the risk was "moderate" for those who have received a booster, and "very high" for the unvaccinated.

The RKI subsequently recommended "maximum contact restrictions" that should "start immediately" and be continued until mid-January. It also urged the reduction of travel to the "absolutely necessary."

The RKI reported 24,428 cases of new infections on Tuesday, 7,395 fewer cases 7 days ago. The 7-day incidence per 100,000 dropped from 316 on Monday to 306.4 on Tuesday.

There were 462 fatalities linked to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to 108,814.

Over the weekend, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach ruled out the idea of a lockdown for Germany prior to Christmas. At the same time, he has warned that the country would face a "massive wave" due to the omicron variant of the virus.

Thirteen police officers were injured in southern Germany on Monday night after authorities tried to end an unauthorized march against coronavirus restrictions.

rs, rc/sms (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)