Morocco arrests journalist on rape and spy charges

Rights groups have voiced concern after Moroccan prosecutors placed Omar Radi in pre-trial detention. The dissident journalist denies charges of rape and undermining state security.

Omar Radi speaks to the media after a hearing at the Casablanca Courthouse in March 2020

Police in Morocco on Wednesday arrested a dissident journalist on charges of espionage and rape, prosecutors said.

Omar Radi, 33, was called in for questioning for the 10th time since June 24 and placed in custody. He has been investigated for "receiving foreign funding," "undermining the external security of the state" and having connections with foreign spies. 

He also faces charges of rape following a complaint filed by a young woman. Radi has denied all allegations.

Read more: Morocco's LGBT community faces death threats after online outing

The charges come a month after Amnesty International claimed that the Moroccan government was using Israeli-made spyware to spy on the journalist and human rights activist’s phone. Morocco has denied these claims and asked for proof.

Last year, Radi was arrested for his tweets defending anti-government protesters. At his trial in March, he received a four-month suspended sentence and a $50 (€42) fine for insulting a judge.

 Morocco: Journalist's pardon for 'abortion' reflects societal split

Radi’s supporters claim that his detention is the government’s way of stifling dissent. Moroccan courts have sentenced multiple citizens to jail time on charges ranging from inciting protests or insulting authority.

Radi’s trial will begin on September 22.

  • TV presenter Viktoria Marinova

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Viktoria Marinova, Bulgaria

    The 30-year-old TV presenter had recently hosted investigative journalists working on alleged corruption involving European Union funds. She was brutally murdered in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse in October 2018.

  • Jamal Kashoggi speaking at a Middle East Monitor event in London in September.

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia

    The 60-year-old author, Washington Post columnist and former editor-in-chief of Al Arab News Channel was last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 to get papers to verify his divorce. His fiancee waited outside for 11 hours, and she says he never came out. Khashoggi had previously said he believed the Saudi leadership wanted to kill him.

  • Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, killed by a bomb in Afghanistan

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Samim Faramarz, Ramiz Ahmadi, Afghanistan

    TV news reporter Samim Faramarz was killed in September 2018 with his cameraman Ramiz Ahmadi when they were reporting from the scene of an explosion in the west of Kabul. The car bomb went off just meters from where they were just finishing a live report. Afghanistan remains the deadliest place in the world to be a journalist.

  • Photos of murdered Mexican journalists

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Mario Gomez, Mexico

    After Afghanistan and Syria, Mexico is the most dangerous nation for journalists. There were 14 journalists killed in 2017, and at least 10 more lost their lives in 2018. Mario Gomez, a 35-year-old correspondent, was shot dead by armed men as he left his home in Chiapas in September 2018. He had reportedly received death threats after investigating corruption among state officials.

  • Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, Myanmar

    Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had reported the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim villagers. They were arrested in December 2017 after being invited to meet police for dinner in Yangon. In September 2018, after 39 court appearances and 265 days in detention, they were jailed for seven years for breaching the 1923 Official Secrets Act.

  • Protest against corruption

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Marlon de Carvalho Araujo, Brazil

    A major issue in Brazil's election campaign was corruption. Radio journalist Marlon de Carvalho Araujo focused on reporting graft, and he wrote on corruption involving officials at various levels of the Bahia regional administration. In August 2018, four gunmen burst into his home in the early hours and shot him dead.

  • Shujaat Bukhari

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Shujaat Bukhari, Kashmir

    Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead outside his newspaper office in Srinagar in June 2018. A contributor to DW, he advocated a peaceful resolution to the conflict between India and Pakistan over the mountainous region.

  • Front page of the Capital newspaper in Maryland

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    The Capital, Maryland, USA

    Editor Wendi Winters, her assistant Robert Hiaasen, writer Gerald Fischman, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith died when a gunman shot through the glass door into their office in June 2018. The man, who had filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, was arrested at the scene and charged with their murders.

  • A protest in Slovakia with a banner #ALLFORJAN

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, Slovakia

    An ex-police officer was named as the killer of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his partner Martina Kusnirova in February 2018. The murders sparked mass protests and led to the resignation of the prime minister. Kuciak had been investigating ties between government officials and the Italian mafia.

  • Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Journalism: A dangerous activity

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta

    Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, was killed when a bomb destroyed her car in October 2017.

