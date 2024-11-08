Omar Marmoush: The Bundesliga and Egypt's next big star

Mo Salah's Egyptian teammate Omar Marmoush has gone from largely unkown to one of the Bundesliga's hottest commodities.

Omar Marmoush is tearing the Bundesliga apart.

The Egyptian has proven indispensable to a resurgent Eintracht Frankfurt, with his dynamic footwork and finishing flair bringing many a defender to their knees.

"The way he's gotten himself stuck in and won over crowds, not to mention how decisive his goals and assists are, it's clear he feels at home here," Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller told German sports magazine kicker.

While it's now difficult to imagine the Bundesliga without Marmoush's name in the headlines, the 25-year-old's first years in Germany were anything but easy.

Marmoush's Egyptian education

"As a kid I dreamed of being a pro footballer. And sometimes in school I wasn't exactly the best, so it was my only way," Marmoush told the DFL.

Born and raised in Cairo, Marmoush, like many, had dreams of a football life from a young age. Though he says his parents were initially skeptical of his love of the sport and hoped he'd focus more on his education, he soon won them over.

"After I started to take bigger steps they saw the potential and said: 'Ok, you can do this.' They support me every day, they're the biggest thing in my life," Marmoush said.

The Egyptian first began playing at Cairo's American International School, where he was also attending classes. The school's football coach, Ahmed Elagroudy, still vividly remembers him as a youngster.

Omar Marmoush (number 20) plays a dynamic role in Egypt's attack. Image: Mohamed Asad/XinHua/picture alliance

"Since Marmoush was in grade seven, it was obvious he's going to be a brilliant football player. I could see this on the pitch, he was one of our main players," Elagroudy told the DFL.

The strengths that make Marmoush stand out today were already apparent in Cairo. "As he grew older, things got even better. It started to be clear he's a great scorer, it's like his foot always knew the way to the goal."

Elagroudy encouraged his pupil to make the jump to nearby Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla. After just a few weeks in their youth setup, he was promoted to the first team and made enough of an impression to punch a ticket to represent Egypt at the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) back in 2017.

A bumpy start in the Bundesliga

Marmoush's AFCON appearance caught Wolfsburg's eye, and the Bundesliga side lured the 18-year-old striker to Germany, signing him to their reserves. As thrilling as the jump to Europe was, it was a difficult transition.

"It was not an easy step to leave my family, friends and country to come live here in Germany, where I don't know the language, the food, everything, honestly," said Marmoush. "And this was the biggest challenge, not just to play in these European conditions and how fast the football is, but also on the mental side. It took me a bit of time to learn how to live here."

Three years later, age 21, Marmoush broke into Wolfsburg's first team to make his Bundesliga debut..

Marmoush scored 3 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches for Stuttgart in the 2021/22 season. Image: Michael Weber/imago images

Loans to then-second division St. Pauli and later Stuttgart demonstrated flashes of brilliance but he was far from a household name. Despite a few spectacular goals, the 2022/23 season proved Marmoush's last at Wolfsburg as he headed south to Frankfurt on a free that offseason.

Frankurt fan favorite and Egypt impact

Dino Toppmöller’s Eintracht – where high pressure and quick, direct play are king – proved a perfect fit for Marmoush. He enjoyed a career-best 16 goals in all competitions last season, setting the groundwork for this season's stunning form. Marmoush's performances have also led to a partnership with strike partner Hugo Ekitike blossoming. All in all, it's no surprise there are reports Premier League side Liverpool are interested in signing the Egyptian.

His excellent form has also cemented Marmoush's role for the Egyptian national team. Although eligible to play for Canada because his parents worked there long enough to earn citizenship, he elected to represent his country of birth and made his full team debut in 2021. He played in every game at the delayed 2022 AFCON in which Egypt finished runners-up, before scoring in the tournament two years later, when Egypt crashed out on penalties in the Round of 16.

Marmoush is now an established international, and regularly runs out alongside personal hero Mo Salah.

"It's a big pleasure. I'm so happy when I'm in the national team and playing with one of the best players in the world. To learn from him, both on the pitch but also off of it, and how he works and his professionalism. [Salah] is like an older brother to me," said Marmoush.

At 32, Salah's time as leader of the Egypt team is winding down, opening the door for Marmoush to be the next attacking focal point. He has already established himself as such at Frankfurt, who are now enjoying his form while also wondering how they are going to keep their Egyptian star in Frankfurt colors for as long as possible.

