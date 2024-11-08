Omar Marmoush: How Bundesliga forged Manchester City star

Mo Salah's Egyptian teammate Omar Marmoush has gone from largely unknown to big money Manchester City signing. But his rise to prominence in Germany's Bundesliga was not always smooth.

Omar Marmoush spent the first half of this season tearing the Bundesliga up. Now, after a €75 million ($79 million) move to struggling English champions Manchester City was confirmed on Thursday, he will be hoping to repeat the trick in the Premier League.

"It's a pleasure and an honour for me and my family to be representing Manchester City. It makes them happy; it makes me happy that my dreams are becoming a reality," Marmoush said on the Manchester City website. "The last two seasons have been great, but it is just the beginning for me."

The Egyptian was a key figure for Eintracht Frankfurt, with his dynamic footwork and finishing flair bringing many a defender to their knees, and will be sorely missed.

"The way he's gotten himself stuck in and won over crowds, not to mention how decisive his goals and assists are, it's clear he feels at home here," Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller told German sports magazine kicker before his departure.

While fans will have to get used to a Bundesliga without Marmoush's name in the headlines, the 25-year-old's first years in Germany were anything but easy.

Marmoush's Egyptian education

"As a kid I dreamed of being a pro footballer. And sometimes in school I wasn't exactly the best, so it was my only way," Marmoush told the DFL, the company that operates the Bundesliga in late 2024.

Born and raised in Egypt's capital Cairo, Marmoush, like many, had dreams of a football life from a young age. Though he says his parents were initially skeptical of his love of the sport and hoped he'd focus more on his education, he soon won them over.

"After I started to take bigger steps they saw the potential and said: 'Ok, you can do this.' They support me every day, they're the biggest thing in my life," Marmoush said.

Marmoush began playing at Cairo's American International School, where he was also attending classes. The school's football coach, Ahmed Elagroudy, still vividly remembers him as a youngster.

Omar Marmoush (number 20) plays a dynamic role in Egypt's attack Image: Mohamed Asad/XinHua/picture alliance

"Since Marmoush was in grade seven, it was obvious he's going to be a brilliant football player. I could see this on the pitch, he was one of our main players," Elagroudy told the DFL.

The strengths that make Marmoush stand out today were already apparent in Cairo.

"As he grew older, things got even better. It started to be clear he's a great scorer, it's like his foot always knew the way to the goal."

Elagroudy encouraged his pupil to make the jump to nearby Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla. After just a few weeks in their youth setup, he was promoted to the first team and made enough of an impression to represent Egypt at the U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) back in 2017.

A bumpy start in the Bundesliga

Marmoush's AFCON appearance caught Wolfsburg's eye, and the Bundesliga side lured the 18-year-old striker to Germany, signing him to their reserves. As thrilling as the jump to Europe was, it was a difficult transition.

"It was not an easy step to leave my family, friends and country to come live here in Germany, where I don't know the language, the food, everything, honestly," said Marmoush. "And this was the biggest challenge, not just to play in these European conditions and how fast the football is, but also on the mental side. It took me a bit of time to learn how to live here."

Three years later, at age 21, Marmoush broke into Wolfsburg's first team to make his Bundesliga debut.

Marmoush scored 3 goals in 21 Bundesliga matches for Stuttgart in the 2021-22 season. Image: Michael Weber/imago images

Loans to then-second division St. Pauli and later Stuttgart demonstrated flashes of brilliance, but he was far from a household name. Despite a few spectacular goals, the 2022-23 season proved to be Marmoush's last at Wolfsburg as he headed south to Frankfurt that offseason.

Frankurt fan favorite and Egypt impact

Dino Toppmöller's Eintracht — where high pressure and quick, direct play are king — proved a perfect fit for Marmoush. He enjoyed a career-best 17 goals in all competitions in 2023-24, setting the groundwork for this season's stunning form. Marmoush's performances also led to a striking partnership with Hugo Ekitike blossoming.

His excellent form has also cemented Marmoush's role for the Egyptian national team. Although eligible to play for Canada because his parents worked there long enough to earn citizenship, he elected to represent his country of birth and made his full team debut in 2021. He played in every game at the delayed 2022 AFCON in which Egypt finished runners-up, before scoring in the tournament two years later, when Egypt crashed out on penalties.

Marmoush is now an established international and regularly runs out alongside personal hero Mo Salah, of Liverpool.

"It's a big pleasure. I'm so happy when I'm in the national team and playing with one of the best players in the world. To learn from him, both on the pitch but also off of it, and how he works and his professionalism. [Salah] is like an older brother to me," Marmoush said.

At 32, Salah's time as leader of the Egypt team is winding down, opening the door for Marmoush to be the next attacking focal point. Having established himself as such at Frankfurt, his next task is to standout among the galaxy of stars at City.

This article was originally published on November 8, 2024 and updated on January 24, 2025 with the news of Marmoush's transfer to Manchester City.

Edited by: Jonathan Harding