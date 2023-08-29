You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?
Anti-government protests have gained momentum. Some say a new revolution is starting, while others point to the economy.
Politics
08/29/2023
August 29, 2023
Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now
After the end of a UN mandate, the future of aid deliveries into northern Syria is worryingly uncertain.
Politics
07/19/2023
July 19, 2023
Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?
The Syrian government is being taken back into the fold by Arab neighbors. Will this help Syrians living in poverty?
Politics
04/14/2023
April 14, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Omar Albam
Stories by Omar Albam
Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis
Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis
February's earthquake came on top of a decade of war. Now, around a third of Syrians have a disability of some kind.
Human Rights
08/05/2023
August 5, 2023
Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?
Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?
Syrian activists and a UN commission demand an investigation into aid delays following the February earthquakes.
Politics
03/24/2023
March 24, 2023
Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries
Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries
It has taken far longer for humanitarian aid to reach northern Syria. Those who lost loved ones want to know why.
Politics
02/18/2023
February 18, 2023
Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?
Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?
The UN is set to decide on cross-border aid into Syria. Displaced Syrians hope they won't be used as diplomatic pawns.
Politics
01/07/2023
January 7, 2023
As war drags, Syrian women enter job market
As war drags, Syrian women enter job market
Twice as many Syrian women have waged jobs as before the war began in 2011. For many, it's the only way to feed kids.
Politics
08/28/2022
August 28, 2022
Go to homepage