Omar Albam

Featured stories by Omar Albam

People stage a protest as they wave the Druze flags in the southern city of Sweida, Syria.

Syria protests: New revolution or economic issue?

Anti-government protests have gained momentum. Some say a new revolution is starting, while others point to the economy.
PoliticsAugust 29, 2023
Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

After the end of a UN mandate, the future of aid deliveries into northern Syria is worryingly uncertain.
PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

The Syrian government is being taken back into the fold by Arab neighbors. Will this help Syrians living in poverty?
PoliticsApril 14, 2023
Stories by Omar Albam

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

February's earthquake came on top of a decade of war. Now, around a third of Syrians have a disability of some kind.
Human RightsAugust 5, 2023
A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syrian activists and a UN commission demand an investigation into aid delays following the February earthquakes.
PoliticsMarch 24, 2023
Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

It has taken far longer for humanitarian aid to reach northern Syria. Those who lost loved ones want to know why.
PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
An aid worker opens a box of humanitarian goods bound for Syria at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?

Is UN aid into Syria being used as a political football?

The UN is set to decide on cross-border aid into Syria. Displaced Syrians hope they won't be used as diplomatic pawns.
PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
Syrien Frau in Al-Tah Flüchtlingslager

As war drags, Syrian women enter job market

As war drags, Syrian women enter job market

Twice as many Syrian women have waged jobs as before the war began in 2011. For many, it's the only way to feed kids.
PoliticsAugust 28, 2022
