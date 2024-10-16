Omar Abdullah: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister sworn in

Abdullah will lead Kashmir's first elected government since the region's semi-autonomy was abrogated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Abdullah is now the leader of Kashmir's first elected government since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the region's special semi-autonomous status. Jammu and Kashmir is thus directly administered by the Indian federal government in New Delhi.

Abdullah is the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party.

The JKNC is allied with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is led by India's largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of the Congress Party who serves as leader of opposition in the Indian parliament's lower house, or Lok Sabha, was present at Abdullah's swearing in.

