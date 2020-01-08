 Oman′s Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, leaving no heir | News | DW | 11.01.2020

News

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, leaving no heir

Sultan Qaboos bin Said underwent a medical treatment in Belgium last month after his health deteriorated. Said was a proponent of peace between the US and Iran, and the Omani leader also tried to mediate between the two.

Sultan Qaboos bin Said

The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, died early Saturday at the age of 79, according to Oman state TV and the state news agency.

There were concerns about Said's health after he underwent medical treatment in Belgium last month. Some reports claim he had been suffering from cancer.

Said had ruled the Gulf Arab state for 50 years. In 1970, he took over the country in a bloodless coup with the help of Oman's former colonial power, Britain.

The sultan was known for his diplomatic skills, as he tried to mediate between the US and Iran.

Read more: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes rare visit to Oman

Said has no children to succeed him. The ruling family must choose a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant. If they fail to agree, a council of military and security officials, Supreme Court chiefs and heads of the two assemblies will nominate the person whose name has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.

The sultan of Oman is the most powerful figure in the country, holding the positions of prime minister, supreme commander of the armed forces, minister of defense, minister of finance and minister of foreign affairs.

The authorities have announced a three-day mourning period to pay respect to Said, state media said.

Read moreOmanis rise up in search of social justice

shs/dr (Reuters, AFP)

