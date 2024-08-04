Olympics: Noah Lyles wins men's 100m final

Noah Lyles from the United States won the mens's 100m final to claim gold at Paris 2024. Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took silver and another American Fred Kerley claimed bronze.

Noah Lyles of the United States claimed the gold in the Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday in 9.79 seconds.

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took silver and another American, Fred Kerley bronze.

Lyles is the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games.

He started slow but accelerated through the finish to beat Thompson by five-thousandth of a second.

"It's the one I wanted, it's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents," he said.

"Everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I'm the man among all of them, I'm the wolf among wolves," Lyles added.

