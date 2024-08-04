Olympics: Noah Lyles wins men's 100m final

Noah Lyles from the United States won the mens's 100m final to claim gold at Paris 2024. It was one of the most competitive finals of all time.

Noah Lyles of the United States claimed the gold in the Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday.

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took silver and another American, Fred Kerley bronze.

Lyles is the first American to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games.

Lyles is now targeting an Olympic double with victory in the 200m next week Image: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

He started slow but accelerated through the finish to beat Thompson by five-thousandth of a second with a new personal best time of 9.79 seconds

"It's the one I wanted, it's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents," he said.

Closest Olympic 100m finish in modern history

His victory was only confirmed after a photo-finish, with his fellow American Kerley claiming bronze in 9.81.

That was a thousandth of a second faster than Akani Simbini of South Africa who ended fourth, setting a new national record of 9.82 seconds.

Defending champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, heavily strapped, finished fifth in 9.85 and, such was the quality of the race, that eighth-placed Oblique Seville of Jamaica still clocked 9.91 seconds.

The stadium scoreboard initially flashing a photo finish for the first seven athletes. Image: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

"Everybody came prepared for the fight and I wanted to prove that I'm the man among all of them, I'm the wolf among wolves," Lyles said.

It was the first time eight men have broken 10 seconds in a wind-legal 100 metres race.

