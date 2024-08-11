Olympics: Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins women's marathon

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan has achieved an Olympic record at the 2024 Games in Paris by finishing the women's marathon in 2:22:25. Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa came second and the bronze went to Kenya's Hellen Obiri.

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan came in first place on Sunday in the women's marathon at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Her time was 2:22:25, netting her an Olympic record.

The hilly route ran from Paris City Hall to the Versailles Palace and back into the city of Paris, with the finishing line at Les Invalides complex.

The previous record was acheived by Tiki Gelana of Ethiopia, who finished the marathon in 2:23:07 at the 2012 London Olympics.

In 2024, the silver went to Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia, who passed the finish line just three seconds after Hassan. Kenya's Hellen Obiri came third at 2:23:10.

Hassan also won the 2023 marathons in London and Chicago.

She won bronze in the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter races in Paris this week and gold in the 1,000 meter race at the Tokyo 2021 Games.

Assefa won the mixed marathon women's world record in Berlin in 2023.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/nm (dpa)