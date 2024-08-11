Olympics: Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins women's marathon

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan has achieved an Olympic record at the 2024 Games in Paris by finishing the women's marathon in 2:22:25. Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa came second and the bronze went to Kenya's Hellen Obiri.

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan came in first place on Sunday in the women's marathon at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Her time was 2:22:25, netting her an Olympic record.

The previous Olympic record was achieved by Tiki Gelana of Ethiopia, who finished the marathon in 2:23:07 at the 2012 London Games.

Hassan also won the 2023 marathons in London and Chicago.

She won bronze in the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter races in Paris this week, after having won gold for both at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa took second place, passing the finish line just three seconds after Hassan Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

What were the results of the 2024 Paris women's marathon?

On Sunday, the silver went to Tigst Assefa from Ethiopia, who passed the finish line just three seconds after Hassan. Assefa won the mixed marathon women's world record in Berlin in 2023.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri came third at 2:23:10, marking a personal best for the runner.

Kenyan athlete Sharon Lokedi also set a personal best in fourth place, and Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule took fifth place.

The Tokyo Olympic champion, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, was with the leading group until 33 kilometers into the route, when she slipped back, finishing 15th.

Jepchirchir has won the New York, Boston and London marathons in the last four years. In April, she set the women's only word record at 2:16:16 in London.

Team Ethiopia took second and fifth place in the women's marathon, with Team Kenya coming in third and fourth Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What else do we know about the race?

In 2024, the hilly route ran from Paris City Hall to the Versailles Palace and back into the French capital's center, with the finishing line at the Les Invalides complex.

The marathon was held in the morning to avoid the midday heat, with maximum temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Paris on Sunday.

The men's marathon was won by Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola on Saturday, with the silver going to Belgium's Bashir Abdi and the bronze going to Kenya's Benson Kipruto.

sdi/nm (dpa)