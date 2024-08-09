Olympics: Imane Khelif wins women's boxing gold

Welterweight boxer Imane Khelif defeated Yang Liu of China to claim gold at the Paris Olympics. Her cruise toward the top prize has been accompanied by an intense focus on eligibility rules in women's sports.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision against China's Yang Liu in the women's welterweight gold medal fight on Friday evening.

The 25-year-old won welterweight (maximum 66 kilos or 145 pounds) gold after facing intense scrutiny throughout the competition.

She completed a dominant run through her weight class at the Olympics, not being judged to lose a single round en route to the final.

The 25-year-old claims gold in her second Olympic attempt, having competed in Tokyo too Image: MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images

"I'm very happy. For eight years this has been my dream, and I'm now the Olympic champion and gold medallist," Khelif said after the fight. "I've worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I'm Olympic champion."

Large numbers of Algerian fans had flocked to the Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, better known as the home to French Open tennis, to cheer for Khelif.

Judges scored the bout unanimously for Khelif and she was named winner on points Image: PETTER ARVIDSON/BILDBYRÅN/picture alliance

Gender eligibility furor overshadows Olympic run

But Khelif's Olympics have been characterized more by intense focus on her being excluded from women's competition by the International Boxing Association (IBA) last year, a ruling that Khelif and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disagree with.

The IBA used to administer Olympic boxing but no longer does, and so the IOC's verdict on Khelif's eligibility stands.

Liu Yang, a world champion, was Khelif's toughest test of the Games to date, and a closer match-up in terms of reach Image: Peter Byrne/empics/picture alliance

Khelif, like Taiwanese featherweight boxer Lin Yu-ting, is deemed by the IBA to have failed sex eligibility tests. The Russian-run federation, however, has come under criticism for lack of transparency on its testing standards.

"I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman and I have lived as a woman but there are enemies to success and they can't digest my success," Khelif told reporters after the Olympic bout.

he boxers may have any of a number of conditions known as differences of sex development, or DSDs. The most famous past Olympic case of a similar type would be middle-distance runner Caster Semenya.

Both have also faced false accusations of being men or being transgender fighters.

Lin Yu-ting fights in the featherweight (maximum 57 kilos or 125 pounds) gold medal contest on Saturday.

Both Khelif and Lin had fought, without such attention and without claiming medals, at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Olympic boxing is typically seen as the pinnacle of amateur fighting and is unavailable to the pros.

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)