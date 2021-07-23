Olympics host Japan slammed by Human Rights Watch report in to athlete abuse

"I was hit so many times, I can’t count ... we were all called to the coach and I was hit in the face in front of everyone. I was bleeding, but he did not stop hitting me. I did say that my nose was bleeding, but he did not stop."

The words of 23-year-old 'Daiki A' are representative of a culture of sporting abuse sometimes known in Japan as "taibatsu", according to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report released on Monday to coincide closely with the rescheduled opening date of the Olympics.

The organization says it conducted over 50 interviews with current and former child athletes at various levels of competition, an online survey and spoke to sports organizations. They found that children in Japan still experience abuse in sport and identified institutional issues that make the country's response to such incidents less effective than it could be.

Japan's umbrella body for sports, the Japan Sports Agency, told DW they are aware of the report. "'Taibatsu' in sports instruction is not permissible," their statement read. "In order to eliminate violence in sports, we have taken steps such as developing a training curriculum or making a guideline for schools. We would like to continue our efforts to eradicate violence in sports, referring to the content of their report."

DW also contacted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their response to the report over the weekend but has yet to receive a reply.

Recent years have seen a string of sporting abuse cases in Olympic sports, with the USA gymnastics sexual abuse scandal one of many examples. In Japan, the suicide of a 17-year-old basketball player following physical abuse by his coach made worldwide headlines. A year later, a series of reforms aimed at extinguishing this culture were introduced, but Minky Worden, HRW's Director of Global Initiatives told DW that they have failed.

"We show in our report that the reforms that were made in 2013 are not mandatory and have not been implemented," she said. "So long as the sports federations have a choice whether to devote resources to staff who could take complaints, and so long as sports and schools protect abusive coaches and move them around, children will not be safe.

"At some level, using beatings and abuse to train kids is just lazy—instilling fear by physical abuse doesn’t work, can cause lasting trauma, and our research shows it actually causes kids to drop out of sport. That is a tragedy. Coaches who use 'taibatsu' may have been beaten as child athletes themselves. That is why a public education campaign is necessary as well as an independent Japan Center for Safe Sport."

New sports for Olympics in Tokyo Sports climbing It is not just a gym sport anymore! Tokyo 2020 will feature the first sports climbing events. The sport will have five events for men and women, including bouldering, lead and speed. The events could take place in urban Tokyo, and 474 athletes will be able to compete.

New sports for Olympics in Tokyo Baseball, softball The bats are back! The round ones at least. Baseball (men's) and softball (women's) were taken off the Olympic menu for the 2012 Olympic games in London, but both will make their return two Olympics later. Organizing committe chief Yoshiro Mori described baseball as "almost our national sport," but the potential lack of US-based stars has raised some concerns.

New sports for Olympics in Tokyo Karate Hiya! Karate will be on the Olympic roster, debuting in the same region the fighting style was created. The sport has been divided in the modern era, but are to unite, with men's and women's events for contact (kumite) and non-contact (kata) styles of karate.

New sports for Olympics in Tokyo Skateboarding Snowboarding is already a popular event in the winter games, and now skateboarding will get its chance to shine. Tokyo 2020 will have two street and two park events and will feature 40 athletes (20 men, 20 women) for each.

New sports for Olympics in Tokyo Surfing Tokyo 2020 will be hanging ten! The new event will take place in the sea and will feature 20 athletes for each genders. International federation president Fernando Aguerre called the inclusion "game-changing", saying: "We are already seeing increased popularity of the sport across the world and the Olympic Games will provide an incredible platform to further showcase surfing." Author: Davis VanOpdorp (dpa, Reuters)



Systemic abuse

HRW also call for a number of other measures from various governmental and sporting bodies in their report and note that "physical violence as a coaching technique has a long tradition in Japanese sport."

Takuya Yamazaki, a sports lawyer on the Executive Committee of the World Players Association, the global athletes’ trade union, partnered with Human Rights Watch on the report and said this needed to change.

"Sport can bring benefits like health, scholarships, and careers, but too often victims of abuse experience suffering and despair," he said. "One of the reasons why it is so hard to deal with cases of abuse is that athletes are not encouraged to have a voice."

That appears, slowly, to be changing and the report contains some powerful examples of reported abuse, including an account from 'Shota C' of his high school basketball coach.

"He punched me on the chin and I was bloody in my mouth," he said. "He lifted me up by my shirt collar. Ninety percent of my teammates experienced physical abuse.... We were all kind of joking, ‘You haven’t been beaten yet, when is it your turn?’"

HRW hope that, with the eyes of the world set to be trained on Tokyo ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony on July 21, real changes can be introduced to tackle athlete abuse.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Crane.