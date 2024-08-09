Olympics: Germany win gold in two-man kayak over 500 meters

Germany's Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke have won Olympic gold in the two-man kayak over 500 meters. Schopf had narrowly missed out on gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke crossed the finish line with a time of 1:26.87 seconds to edge out Bence Nadas and Sandor Totka of Hungary to claim the gold medal in the men's kayak double 500m final on Friday. Jean van der Westhuyzen and Tom Green of Australia took the bronze medal.

For Schopf first place went some way to ease three years of hurt after he missed out on gold by a fraction of a second in the kayak double 1000m in Tokyo.

"I remember Tokyo to this day," Schopf said. "I was a little nervous. But we got off to a good start, it was a perfect race."

Lemke agreed that getting off the mark was key to winning gold in the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

"We had the perfect start and a very good first 250 meters – we were so far ahead 250 meters after the start, so we were just thinking to bring it over the line, and we managed to do that," he said.

Schopf and Lemke along with Max Rendschmidt and Tom Liebscher-Lucz had already won gold in the four-man kayak 500m on Thursday.

Germany also took gold in the four-man kayak over 500 meters Image: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Rendschmidt and Liebscher-Lucz finished out of the medals, in fifth place on Friday.

Edited by: Kalika Mehta