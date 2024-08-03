Olympics: Dressage riders win 4th German gold

The dominant German dressage team has won gold for the third time in a row, taking the country's Paris 2024 gold tally to four. The win puts team leader Isabell Werth into the history books with a record eight golds.

Germany's team narrowly beat Denmark and Great Britain on Saturday in the Paris Olympics dressage Grand Prix Special.

It was a third consecutive top place for the team, which claimed gold in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021 — and a record-equalling achievement for team leader Isabell Werth.

How the contest worked out

German riders Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Frederic Wandres beat their main contenders in a closely fought battle.

Werth had steered the German team into the gold medal contention with a strong ride on her horse Wendy after Wandres, on Bluetooth, only finished third in the first round.

Von Bredow-Werndl, a double Olympic champion in Tokyo, then rode to victory in commanding style on steed Dalera.

"That was mad. I thought it wouldn't be enough. It's super, so wonderful," Werth told German broadcaster ZDF. "I don't think there has ever been a closer decision. It's mega."

The team managed to score a total of 235.79 points, ahead of Denmark with 235.67 and Britain with 232.49.

"It was a thriller. How dare people say dressage riding is not exciting," said Bredow-Werndl. "It was much more exciting than I wanted."

The success meant that Germany clinched its fourth gold at the 2024 Games after rower Oliver Zeidler took gold in the men's single sculls in the regatta's last race.

'Undisputed queen of dressage'

It was Germany's 15th team gold dressage — two-thirds of all those awarded in the team competitions in the modern Olympics. That includes every gold since 1984, apart from 2012 when Britain won on home turf.

The 55-year-old Werth alone has won seven times for the team, as well as clinching an individual gold in 1996. She is also the most decorated rider, also having five silver medals.

(l-r) Dorothee Schneider, Isabell Werth, and Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with golds at Tokyo 2020 Image: Friso Gentsch/dpa/picture alliance

"Hats off to her. I never try and match Isabell. She is the undisputed queen of dressage", said British rival and fellow veteran Carl Hester after the competition.

Werth first competed in the Olympics in 1992 when the games were held in Barcelona. She won then with her horse Gigolo, winning double gold four years later in Atlanta.

German canoeist Birgit Fischer also won eight Olympic gold medals in her career, but one silver less than Werth.

Dressage, where horses move around a parade ground in a display of control and grace, has recently come in for criticism over alleged animal cruelty in training. Werth, president of the International Dressage Riders Club, was among a host of leading athletes, trainers and officials to have signed a letter earlier this year that the sport was in danger.

British star Charlotte Dujardin was suspended ahead of the Olympics after a video was released showing her repeatedly whipping a horse on the ankles.

rc/msh (dpa, SID)