Olympics chiefs relax protest rules for Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee will allow athletes to make gestures of protest at the Tokyo Games. But they cannot target people, countries or organizations.

A man walks past Olympic Rings in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Tokyo Games are set to kick off in three weeks

Olympics chiefs on Friday eased some of its rules to allow athletes at the Tokyo Games to "express their views" both before and after events. 

The decision came amid calls to relax rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had promised to review the rule after the Black Lives Matter movement gained global support.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had already vowed not to sanction American athletes for "respectful" protests supporting racial and social justice at the Tokyo Games.

IOC said it consulted with some 3,500 athletes ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open in three weeks.

Watch video 12:31

Sports Life - The rocky road to the Tokyo Olympics - part 2

What are the new guidelines?

For the first time, athletes can express themselves before starting a competition or after, but not during a game. In that limited period, athletes can take a knee or raise a fist.

Political statements during events, victory ceremonies, and at the Olympic Village are still not allowed, the IOC said.

IOC also stressed that protests must not be "targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organizations and/or their dignity," and they cannot be "disruptive" to other competitors.

Athletes who violate the revised guidelines face sanctions, including disqualification and being stripped of medals.

  • Mesut Özil (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

    When sport and politics meet

    Mesut Özil offers support for Uighurs in China

    Arsenal's German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has become an increasingly political figure in recent years. After a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually led to the end of his national team career, the midfielder has now drawn criticism in China for a social media post speaking out against what he sees as the persecution of the Uighur population in China.

  • UK suffragette Emily Davison lying on the ground on the racetrack (dpa / empics)

    When sport and politics meet

    Suffragette Emily Davison

    One of the earliest examples of a sporting protest was in 1913, when the suffragette movement went mainstream thanks to the fatal protest of Emily Davison. On the day of the Derby horse race at Epsom, Davison entered the track and allowed herself to be hit by the king’s horse, Anmer. Her cause was to fight for the right of women to get the vote in Britain, which happened five years later.

  • Muhammad Ali 1967 (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press)

    When sport and politics meet

    Muhammad Ali refuses army enlistment

    Muhammad Ali refused to enlist to fight for the US in the Vietnam War in 1967. Already a boxing superstar, Ali based his decision on his beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war. Ali was arrested, later found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his titles, and had his fighting license suspended. Ali was out of the ring for three years until his conviction was overturned in 1971.

  • AP Iconic Images Olympische Spiele 1968 Black Power Geste (AP)

    When sport and politics meet

    Black Power salute

    One of the most famous sporting protests was in 1968, when the Olympics in Mexico were rocked by Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their Black Power salutes following the final of the men's 200-meter sprint. Both athletes bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium while the US national anthem played, a move that outraged millions of Americans.

  • USA protest by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

    When sport and politics meet

    Abdul-Rauf protests the national anthem

    US basketballer Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf rocked newspaper headlines in 1996 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before games, stating that the US flag was a symbol of oppression. He also said that standing would contradict his Islamic beliefs. The NBA suspended him and fined him more than $31,000 per missed game. He returned just days later after a compromise was reached with the league.

  • Cathy Freeman sitting on ground after winning gold medal (picture-alliance/EMPICS)

    When sport and politics meet

    Cathy Freeman carries both flags

    At the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cathy Freeman celebrated her victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints by carrying both Australian and Aboriginal flags during her victory laps to celebrate her indigenous heritage. She was rebuked by the organizers of the Games, but Freeman celebrated a gold medal at her home Olympics in Sydney in 2000 by carrying both flags again.

  • Prince Kevin-Prince Boateng with shirt reading AC Milan against racismGetty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

    When sport and politics meet

    Boateng stands up to racist chanting

    German-born Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng took a stand against racist chanting in 2013 by walking off the field in a match against Italian fourth-tier team Pro Patria. The game was called off after 26 minutes when a section of Pro Patria supporters targeted the then-AC Milan midfielder, who reacted to the abuse by picking up the ball and kicking it at the crowd in the stand behind him.

  • USA LeBron James wearing an I can t Breathe shirt (imago/UPI Photo)

    When sport and politics meet

    ‘I can’t breathe’

    The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of various protests and campaigns in the US recent years. One of the most prominent was in 2014 when LeBron James and fellow NBA players Kyrie Irving, Jarret Jack and Kevin Garnett wore “I can't breathe" shirts in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer had placed him in a chokehold.

  • Feyisa Lilesa with arms crossed above his head.(Getty Images/AFP/O. Morin)

    When sport and politics meet

    Ethiopian asylum protest

    Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa made a name for himself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – but it wasn’t necessarily for his performance in the marathon. The runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with Oromo activists who were staging asylum protests in Ethiopia.

  • Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneeling (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. J. Sanchez)

    When sport and politics meet

    Kaepernick takes a knee

    American footballer Colin Kaepernick knelt during the US anthem in 2016, sparking the now famous #TakeAKnee campaign in a protest against racial inequality and gun violence. President Donald Trump heavily criticized Kaepernick and the growing movement, which led to increasing anger from the players and many US citizens alike.

  • Race Imboden kneels during medal presentation

    When sport and politics meet

    “We must call for change”

    Gwen Berry and Race Imboden are the latest to show their anger over US social issues. A year before they compete in front of huge audiences at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the two protested against Donald Trump's policies — using stances made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos decades before.

    Author: Michael Da Silva, Joshua Stein


Do the new rules apply to other Olympic events? 

The IOC's Friday decision is limited to the Tokyo Olympics and does not refer to the controversial 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

China has come under scrutiny and boycott calls over the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and the clampdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

  • Opening ceremony of the first modern Olympic Games, Athens 1896, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1896: The first modern Olympic Games

    The Olympic Games were held in Ancient Greece from c. 776 BC-393 AD, until they were banned by Emperor Theodosius as a "pagan cult." French academic Pierre de Coubertin initiated their revival in Athens from April 6-15, 1896. Those Games were opened by Greece's King George. The Olympic Hymn, composed by Spyridon Samaras with lyrics by Greek poet Kostis Palamas, was performed for the first time.

  • Opening ceremony from the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp, Copyright: picture-alliance/Xinhua

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1920: First Olympic flag and oath in Antwerp

    Less than two years after the end of World War I, the Olympics were held in Antwerp. The Olympic flag, designed in 1913, was flown for the first time. The six colors on the flag - the white background plus blue, yellow, black, green and red rings - contain the colors of all other national flags. The athletes' Olympic oath (pictured) was also introduced as a commitment to fair and clean sport.

  • Opening ceremony of the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, Copyright: Getty Images/Central Press

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1928: Greece establishes symbolic order in Amsterdam

    By the 1928 Summer Games in Amsterdam, much of the present-day protocol had been established. It was the first time the Greek national team entered the stadium first during the parade of athletes. Participating countries follow in alphabetical order according to a language chosen by the host country (usually its main language). Athletes from the host country march in last.

  • Torch bearer at the opening to the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Copyright: picture-alliance/akg-images

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1936: Torch relay established in Nazi Germany

    For the first time in 1936, a torch was relayed from Olympia, where the Olympic flame was lit, to Berlin - a tradition that has since become inseparable with the Games. The idea, said leading sports historian Manfred Lämmer, stemmed from Jewish archaeologist Alfred Schiff. Some 3,000 athletes participated in the relay and track star Fritz Schilgen (pictured) carried the torch into the stadium.

  • Opening ceremony at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Copyright: picture-alliance/Schirner Sportfoto

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1936 trivia: Flag mix-up

    As Nazi flags were raised in Berlin for the Games, a much less foreboding flag incident occurred. When the teams from Liechtenstein and Haiti met at the opening, they were shocked to discover that their flags were identical. Liechtenstein responded by adding an emblem to theirs.

  • Yoshinori Sakai carries the torch into the stadium at the opening ceremony of the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Copyright: Getty Images

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1964: Tokyo commemorates Hiroshima

    Yoshinori Sakai - also known as the Hiroshima Baby - was born on August 6, 1945, the same day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. He was just 19 when he carried the Olympic torch into the stadium in Tokyo, setting a symbol for world peace and creating an unforgettable Olympic moment. The 1964 Games were the first to be held in Asia.

  • Opening ceremony of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, Copyright: picture-alliance/AP Photo

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1980: Conspicuous absences in Moscow

    The Olympic Games are inseparable from the political climate. Dick Palmer, secretary of Britain's Olympic team (front right), is carrying the Olympic banner to represent the absent British Olympic Association in protest during the opening ceremony in Moscow. Japan and West Germany were among those that joined the US-led boycott and didn't attend to protest the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

  • Archer Antonio Rebollo shoots the Olympic flame at the opening of the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Copyright: picture-alliance/Lehtikuva Oy

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1992: Barcelona's archer takes aim

    In a spectacular display of sportsmanship, Catalonian Paralympic archer Antonio Rebollo didn't run the Olympic torch up to light the flame, but shot it with his bow and arrow at the opening of the 1992 Games in Barcelona. Apparently, he was instructed to shoot just above the cauldron, while an Olympic official lit the actual flame in a perfectly choreographed maneuver.

  • Olympische Momente Galerie

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    1996: Muhammad Ali's magical moment

    If the flame lighting in Barcelona was impressive, four years later in Atlanta, it was tear-jerking. Boxer Muhammad Ali was a controversial figure in the US after going to court for refusing to serve in the Vietnam War, but was also a hero for his athletic performance and commitment to his Muslim beliefs. While lighting the flame in 1996, he was visibly shaking due to Parkinson's disease.

  • Singer Bjork at the opening ceremony of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    2004: A dress for the world in Athens

    In recent years, the artistic element of the otherwise strict protocol of the opening ceremony has taken on greater significance, though the motto of peace remains consistent. In 2004 in Athens - the birthplace of the Games - eccentric Icelandic singer Bjork performed her song "Oceana" and donned a dress that slowly unfurled over the athletes' heads to reveal a 10,000-square-foot world map.

  • Drummers at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/P. Ugarte

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    2008: Superlatives in Beijing

    Beijing pulled out all the stops in 2008 for an opening ceremony said to cost $100 million. (London in 2012 cost just $40 million.) Exactly 2,008 percussionists rigged with glowing sticks performed on fou drums, ancient Chinese percussion instruments. The thundering performance and show of unity was a highlight of the three-hour-long opening ceremony, which incorporated over 14,000 performers.

  • Image of Queen Elizabeth parachuting in to the opening of the 2012 London Olympic Games, Copyright: Reuters

    Unforgettable highlights from Olympic opening ceremonies

    2012: Old hat for Queen Elizabeth

    In London in 2012, Queen Elizabeth became the first head of state to have officially opened two Olympic Games. And she did so in style - with a stunt double "parachuting" into the opening ceremony. She opened her first Games as Queen of Canada in Montreal in 1976. In her speech, she declared per protocol: "I declare open the Olympic Games of 2012, celebrating the XXX Olympiad of the modern era."

    Author: Kate Müser


