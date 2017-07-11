Olympics boss disturbed by Valieva's meltdown, rips her entourage

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach criticized teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva's entourage for the way they treated her after she crashed out of the medal places at the Beijing Olympics.

"When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage, with such, what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this," Bach said on Friday.

"Rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance," he added.

The 15-year-old Russian athlete, who has been at the center of a controversy over a positive doping test, broke down in tears after stumbling several times in her final performance.

The Olympics boss said the IOC would look into the rules applying to minors at competitions.

Valieva's breakdown at women's singles figure skating final

As she came off the ice, Valieva's coach, Eteri Tutberidze, was seen on camera telling the visibly upset teen, "Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?"

As judges read out the score, she sat crying, sandwiched between Tutberidze and her other coach.

It was only then when Tutberidze put her arm around the young Russian.

"All of this does not give me much confidence in Kamila's closest entourage," Bach said.

Valieva's coach Eteri Tutberidze speaking to the teen before the women's singles free skating final at the Olympics

The World Anti-Doping Agency would investigate Tutberidze and other people close to Valieva over the teenager's positive test for a heart medication ahead of the Olympics.

Teammate shouts 'I hate this sport'

She was allowed to skate on Thursday partly because her age gives her extra rights as a "protected person" in a doping case.

Her teammates, Anna Shcherbakova, won the gold medal and Alexandra Trusova earned silver.

Trusova shouted, "I hate this sport," after Valieva finished her routine on Thursday.

"I won't go onto the ice again."

Valieva's case comes as some in skating have pushed to raise the minimum age for participation at the Olympics from 15 to 17 or 18.

