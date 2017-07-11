Olympic organizers probe case of Belarusian sprinter

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has opened a formal investigation into the case of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a spokesman announced Tuesday.

Tsimanouskaya had refused her team's order to fly home early from the Tokyo Games after criticizing Belarusian sports officials. She was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after accusing Belarus officials of trying to kidnap her.

What did the IOC say?

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Olympic organizers needed to "establish the full facts" and "hear everyone involved" in the case.

The committee said it was expecting a report later in the day from the Belarusian team on the case.

The IOC also contacted Poland's National Olympic Committee to discuss how to support Tsimanouskaya in the future, Adam said.

Can Tsimanouskaya still run in the Tokyo Games?

The International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an urgent appeal by Tsimanouskaya for her to be allowed to compete in the 200-meter heats at the Games. She was previously excluded from the event by Belarusian authorities.

The court said it turned down Tsimanouskaya's application on the grounds that she had not been able to prove her case.

Tsimanouskaya competed in the 100-meter on Friday

The Belarusian Olympic Committee said Tsimanouskaya had been examined by a doctor and would not participate in the 200-meter heats because of her "emotional-psychological condition."

Tsimanouskaya denied the allegations and told the radio station Euroradio in an interview: "They just told me to pack my things and fly home."

What did Japan say?

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi assured on Tuesday that Tsimanouskaya was in a "safe situation."

"We, in cooperation with relevant parties, are trying to keep her safe... She is now in a safe situation," Motegi told a regular news conference.

Olympics organizers also said they had spoken with Tsimanouskaya twice on Monday and that she was in a safe place.

What has been the reaction?

The athlete's plight is the latest international scandal to hit Belarus, which has faced a backlash from the international community over a crackdown on human rights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed Belarus' attempt to "commit another act of transnational repression" by sending Tsimanouskaya home.

"Such actions violate the Olympic spirit, are an affront to basic rights, and cannot be tolerated," Blinken said on Twitter late on Monday.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described it as a "criminal attempt to abduct an athlete critical of the Belarusian regime."

The "act of aggression by Belarussian security services on Japanese territory" must be met with "resolute opposition from the international community," Morawiecki said on Facebook, adding that the Olympics should be a symbol of peace and fair play.

