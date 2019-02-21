 Olympic ice hockey dreams under the African sun | Africa | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Olympic ice hockey dreams under the African sun

Kenya is known for its fast runners, but that could change if you ask its ice hockey team. The Ice Lions are training hard in the sun to be the first team in East and Central Africa to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

Ice hockey players on ice in Nairobi (photo: DW/J. Shimanyula)

In Kenya's capital Nairobi, the Ice Lions are determined to beat all odds and qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The team is training at the only ice rink in East Africa under the guidance of veteran Canadian hockey player Tim Colby.

They have been playing international friendly matches against seasoned players from six countries among them Russia, Canada and the United States.

Benjamin Mburu has played ice hockey for nearly four years. He started out as a roller skater and then got into street hockey. As he developed his skills an ice hockey player asked him to join them for a game — and he was hooked. That was in 2015.

Ice hockey players on ice (photo: DW/J. Shimanyula)

Don't be fooled: it's 30 degrees Celcius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) outside right now

"I really enjoyed the ice, so I automatically joined," he said. He already knew how to skate, but he says it was challenging, because he had to adapt to the ice and learn how to maneuver. 

Help from seasoned Canadian players

Since then he's made it as far as Toronto, Canada to compete against others. "It was back in August 2018. We interacted with a few players. They gave us some few pointers. We also got to meet Canadians, who are very good at it and they also gave us some tips."

Faith Sihoho - ice hockey player(photo: DW/J. Shimanyula)

Faith Sihoho has been playing ice hockey since she was 23

Faith Sihoho, 26, is one of the female ice hockey players. "I started playing hockey at the age of 23. Friends told me that I can come and join them. That's how I started playing ice hockey."

Robert Opiyo has been playing ice hockey since 2007 and is one of the Ice Lion's most senior players. He says the sport has come a long way since it first started a few years ago.

"We have seen a rise of people generating interest in it. We are trying to focus on the youth, the younger generation, because for us seniors, we wouldn't be around for too long. They are the ones who are going to carry this flag," he told DW.

Gearing up for the next Winter Olympics

Opiyo believes ice hockey is slowly gaining traction and hopes the sport will become even more popular in the next few years as they are gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics. "We are doing our best to be able to make it to those games. We have seen a rise of people generating interest in it. We are trying to focus on the youth, the younger generation because for us seniors, we won’t be around for too long. They are the ones who are going to carry this flag," he said.

Robert Opiyo - Ice hockey player (photo: DW/J. Shimanyula)

Robert Opiyo wants more young people to play

Although ice hockey is still rather new to Kenya, Coach Tim Colby believes the players have potential to get to the top.

"They are fast and in a great shape, so they should be playing game based on speed," he told DW. "The biggest challenge right now is equipment and things such as a skate sharpening machine which you just can't buy here. Once we get the equipment set up, then it is making sure that this is sustainable."

That also includes training Kenyans. "We want to make sure Kenyans are trained as coaches themselves so they own the game, they develop the game in a Kenyan way for them," Colby added.

Opiyo said that the team was self-funded and that from time to time, they get donations from donors. "So far, the government has not given us funds. For now, we don’t have sponsors. However, a Chinese e-commerce company called Ali Baba and a Canadian coffee company known as Tim Hortons, have pledged to support the team in the days to come."

However, Opiyo gave no information on the support the team expects to get from the Chinese and Canadian companies.

Ice hockey is played in at least five other African countries mainly in the north such as Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa. So far, South Africa is number one on the continent, but Kenya's Ice Lions are working hard to change that.

  • Handball WM in Frankreich - Spiel Deutschland vs. Ungarn | Patrick Groetzki (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Handball World Cup

    For the first time, the Handball World Cup will be hosted in two nations, with Germany and Denmark doing the honors (January 10-27). Back in 2007, Germany's national team had the nation gripped with handball fever after winning the title in front of a home crowd. Can they do it again?

  • Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Zach Ertz (USA TODAY Sports/W. Townson)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Super Bowl LIII

    The first Sunday in February means only one thing to many sports fans: Super Bowl time. The grand finale of the NFL season was watched by close to a billion people across the globe in 2018, as Philadelphia Eagles flipped the script to beat hot favorites New England Patriots. Who'll take the crown in 2019?

  • FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Parpan-Lenzerheide - Bode Miller (picture-alliance/dpa/J.-C. Bott)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Alpine Skiing World Cup

    The creme de la creme of world skiing go toe to toe in February 2019 (5-17), with the Swedish city of Are tasked with hosting the event. Particular focus will be on the downhill, considered the most important of all the skiing disciplines. Competitors reach speeds of up to 140 kph en route to the finish line. Two years ago, Felix Neureuther won bronze in the Slalom to claim Germany's only medal.

  • Österreich Biathlon WM 2017 Hochfilzen (Reuters/L. Foeger)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Biathlon World Cup

    Six disciplines, six medals, five golds: Laura Dahlmeier (right) became the most successful competitor ever at a single World Cup when she bossed the slopes back in 2016. She's been forced to take some time out this season due to health reasons, but she's expected to return to fitness in time for the Östersund edition in March (7-13).

  • Deutschland Eishockey-WM: USA - Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Ice Hockey World Cup

    Guess who the favorites are! If you said anything other than Canada, Russia or Sweden, you need to brush up on your winter sports. The hockey juggernauts look set to battle it out for the crown again, but could slip up against the Czechs, touted as dark horses for this year's tournament, to be held from May10-26 in Bratislava and Kosice in Slovakia.

  • Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Real Madrid gewinnt Finale (Imago/Bildbyran/v. Wivestad Grott)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Champions League final

    Real Madrid. Real Madrid. Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have lifted the past three European titles and would relish making it four in the Wanda Metropolitano, home to local rivals Atletico Madrid. Three German teams remain in the competition - Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Schalke - but do they have what it takes to lift the title on June 1?

  • USA Frauenfussball SheBelieves Cup Deutschland - England (picture alliance/AP Photo/N. K. Murray)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    FIFA Women's World Cup

    Germany's women's team have twice lifted the World Cup, but their last triumph came way back in 2007. Following a disastrous Euro 2017, in which they failed to make it out of their group, a new coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, is tasked with bringing through the next generation of talent. Title holders USA are favorites for next summer's tournament, which is to be hosted by France.

  • Europaspiele Baku 2015 Schlussfeier (Reuters/S. Nenov)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    European Athletics Championships

    50 nations compete across 21 disciplines, with everything from javelin to sambo included on the bill. July (14-30) sees Minsk play host to the second edition of the championships. The first was held in Baku in 2015. Question marks over Belalrus's suitability as a host nation have been raised, owing to a patchy human rights record, but when has that ever stopped an Olympic Committee?

  • Spanien Tour de France 2006 Val-d'Aran (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Tour de France

    The 106th edition of the world's most famous bike race should provide the usual thrills: farmers protests, accusations of doping and the wait to find out which member of Team Sky wins the Yellow Jersey. The first stage will start in Brussels on July 6, after six of the previous seven started in Britain.

  • (Reuters/H. Browne)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Rugby World Cup

    One of the biggest events on the world sporting calendar, and Germany very nearly made it this time! The defending champions, New Zealand, are hot favorites to lift the title again when the tournament kicks off in Japan in the autumn.

  • Leichtathletik Weltmeisterschaft 2017 in London Gesa Krause (Picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Athletics World Championships

    Everybody knows Qatar are gearing up to host the 2022 World Cup. Fewer people know they're also hosting the 2019 Athletics World Championships. Due to the heat, the marathon will be held during the night. "It's all very new and exciting," said Seb Coe, President of the IAAF. Try telling that to the runners!

    Author: Sarah Wiertz


DW recommends

Combating domestic violence with taekwondo in Kenya

In Kenya, gender-based and societal violence is on the rise. To tackle the problem, authorities are rolling out taekwondo programs in primary schools. (30.05.2018)  

Kenya's Kipchoge wins Berlin marathon

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge has come in first place at the Berlin marathon with just over a minute above the world record. Kenyans have taken the top prize in the German capital every year since 2010. (27.09.2015)  

NBA announces new Africa basketball league

The 12-team professional league in Africa will start playing in January 2020. The NBA said the new league will help develop basketball in Africa and create economic opportunities. (16.02.2019)  

The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

With no men's football World Cup or European Championship taking place in 2019, female athletes and other sports will have a greater chance to grab the headlines. Here are the events to watch out for in the coming year. (31.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Skating to a better future in Maputo  

Related content

Filmstill - Planet B-Boy - Breakdance in Paris

Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics 21.02.2019

Breakdancers could be competing for the first time at the Olympics if organizers of the 2024 Paris Games get their way. They say adding new sports to the lineup will make the global event "more urban."

USA Eishockey NHL Dominik Kahun

Dominik Kahun: 'Winning silver was a huge step forward for Germany' 08.02.2019

It's been a year since Germany's ice hockey team won silver at the Winter Olympics. Since then, forward Dominik Kahun has moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks. He spoke to DW about the Olympics and the leap to the NHL.

Deutschland Berlin Training Handball-Nationalmannschaft | Nord- und Südkorea gemeinsam

Building bridges: How sport is bringing North and South Korea closer together 14.02.2019

On Friday, representatives of North and South Korea are to brief the IOC president on plans for their joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. The ice between the two Korean states is slowly melting – thanks to sport.

Advertisement