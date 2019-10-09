Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke win Nobel Literature Prizes for 2018, 2019

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk has been awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature, while this year's prize was given to Austrian author Peter Handke. The double announcement came after scandals rocked the award last year.
The Swedish Academy announced the winners for both the 2018 and the 2019 Nobel Prizes in Literature on Thursday honoring Polish author Olga Tokarczuk with last year's award and naming Austrian author Peter Handke as this year's Nobel Laureate for literature.
In a statement, the Academy said Tokarczuk received the prize "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life."
Tokarczuk is only the 15th woman to win the Nobel literature prize in the history of the award.
Austrian writer Handke was honored for this year's award "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience."
The awarding of the 2018 prize had been delayed by a year after a sexual assault scandal and allegations of corruption rocked the Academy.
The prize comes with a 9-million kronor (€829,500; $918,000) cash award as well as a gold medal and diploma.
Both laureates will attend an elegant award ceremony in Stockholm on December 10 — the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896 — to receive their awards.
