Olenivka prison strike seen as deliberate killings: DW's Mathias Bölinger

The Ukrainian president has ordered residents to immediately leave the eastern Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Kyiv said the Ukrainian military killed scores of Russian soldiers in Kherson. DW rounds up the latest.
In a recent interview, the EU's foreign policy chief told DW that sooner or later Russia will crumble. Many international researchers also say the sanctions will eventually work. Others are less convinced,
The energy giant said on Saturday it had stopped supplying gas to EU member state Latvia, accusing it of violating conditions for gas withdrawal.
Kyiv and Moscow traded blame for shelling a POW prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, Blinken and Lavrov spoke for the first time since the beginning of the war. DW rounds up the latest.
