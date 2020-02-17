 Oleg Sentsov′s new film premieres in Berlin ahead of film festival | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Oleg Sentsov's new film premieres in Berlin ahead of film festival

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov was released from a Russian prison in September 2019. By then, friends had already filmed his most recent movie. "Numbers" premiered at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin.

Oleg Senzow im DW Interview, Straßburg (DW/B. Riegert)

Oleg Sentsov was not present during the filming of his latest movie. At the time, the Ukrainian director was still in prison in Russia.

Friends of his had the idea of turning one of his plays into a film, Sentsov says in an interview. They found a producer and got started, always hoping, he says, "that I would be released to direct the film." He was not released, so he asked Akhtem Seitablayev, a fellow Ukrainian filmmaker, to help out. "We put together the whole crew and the set, but of course the shooting took place without me."

The film team developed the movie in close cooperation with the imprisoned filmmaker, communicating via e-mail, sending him pictures, letters and ideas. Numbers premiered at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin just days ahead of the start of this year's Berlin Film Festival.

Allegory of closed social systems

The film is about a group of people who live in a totalitarian system. The characters have no names, only numbers. They live by strict rules: They only eat while everyone is running around a ping pong table. Men and women are separated at night. A figure zero keeps watch from above.  After a while, a few people begin to rebel.

Clearly, the film refers to the strict agenda in a Siberian prison camp or in Russian prisons.

Read more'Don't trust Putin': Oleg Sentsov picks up EU's top human rights prize

Berlin | Premiere of Numbers people on a stage (DW/C. Nurtsch)

World premiere in Berlin: Oleg Sentsov's 'Numbers'

It's a social allegory that could take place anywhere in the world, Sentsov argues. "The play is not only about Russia. It's not the only totalitarian country in the world," he says. "I think it's a universal play. It's about the universal theme of a self-contained society. It could be any society."

Committed to human rights

He wrote the play 10 years ago, says Sentsov — inspired by a sporting event on television. "My ex-wife used to love to watch biathlon and sometimes I would watch with her," he recalls. "I had the idea to have the play take place in this biathlon environment."

"Because that is completely absurd, it took me years to start writing, but the idea stayed with me so the actual writing took only a few days."

The film is a parody of today's society, the Ukrainian director told the audience at the premiere at the Maxim Gorki Theater. In 2015 he was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a controversial trial in Russia, for allegedly having planned terrorist attacks. Artists, directors, politicians and filmmakers worldwide campaigned for his release. In September 2019, Sentsov was surprisingly released during a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

Oleg Sentsov at Borispil International Airport (DW/Liliya Rzheutska)

September 2019: Sentsov was released through a prisoner exchange

Numbers at the Berlinale

The film Numbers is running in the Special section of the Berlin International Film Festival, which opens on Thursday. It is a traditional venue for politically ambitious films.

For Oleg Sentsov, the film festival is a good opportunity to meet with international filmmakers and speak to the audience. He will no longer let anyone tell him to shut up, he says. "When I meet politicians in Europe, of course I talk to them about Ukrainian prisoners, but I also support Russian prisoners," he says. "There is this person called Putin and I support anyone who stands up against him."

"I know the situation these prisoners are in," Sentsov says.

Related content

DW euromaxx 15.02.20

70 years Berlin International Film Festival - in photos 17.02.2020

This year, the Berlin International Film Festival celebrates its 70th anniversary. Time to reminisce and honor the festival’s photographers, who captured movie stars on the red carpet, at press conferences and beyond.

Bildkombo Berlinale Jury 2020

Meet the jury of the 70th Berlinale 18.02.2020

As head of the jury of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, actor Jeremy Irons will present the prestigious Golden Bear award. But he is not alone: Six film industry pros help him make the choice.

70. Berlinale Plakatwerbung

Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival 17.02.2020

The 70th edition of the Berlinale presents a new management duo, new series and competitions. Beginning on February 20, the German capital is caught up in 10 days of film fever. Here's what you need to know.

Advertisement

Film

Poster for Berlinale (Imago Images/A. Friedrichs)

Highlights of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival

The 70th edition of the Berlinale presents a new management duo, new series and competitions. Beginning on February 20, the German capital is caught up in 10 days of film fever. Here's what you need to know.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Performance von Till Lindemann, er singt Engel mit brennenden Flügeln, Foto: Universal

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They've headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Buenos Aires. Now frontman Till Lindemann is on tour — without the usual gang.  

Arts.21

Picture from the series Beautiful Sadness | © artsimous

Maison ARTC - Avantgarde Fashion from Morocco

Revolutionary designer Artsi Ifrah from Marrakesh uses a combination of cultures & styles to make affordable garments from vintage materials.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  